New BISX-listed CFAL fund gives access to int’l bond markets

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) announced yesterday that it has successfully listed CFAL’s Global Fixed Income Fund Ltd. after it completed the BISX mutual fund listing process.

“The CFAL Global Fixed Income Fund Ltd. is an open-end, investment fund,” BISX said.

“The fund is a limited liability company, incorporated under the Companies Act of 1992. The fund is licensed as a standard fund under the Investment Funds Act of 2003.”

BISX Chief Executive Officer Keith Davies said in the statement that CFAL is one of the exchange’s original broker-dealers and first sponsor members.

“CFAL has worked closely with BISX to develop the mutual fund listing facility, and we appreciate their support and look forward to collaborating with them on future listings, both of funds but also of other securities,” said Davies.

According to the statement, the CFAL Global Fixed Income Fund Ltd. will provide investors with a “high total risk adjusted return”.

It adds that the fund holds investments in US government and high-grade corporate bonds, US dollar-denominated debt, and debt-like securities of issuers not in the US.

“The fund will be managed by CFAL’s qualified team of investment professionals and will allow local investors access to the international bond markets,” the statement read.

“CFAL Securities Limited served as the BISX sponsor member that brought the fund to the exchange. CFAL Securities Ltd. serves as investment manager. CFAL Securities Limited and Genesis Fund Services have been appointed to serve as the administrator and sub-administrator respectively of this fund.”