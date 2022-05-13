New BPL CEO appointed

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) yesterday announced the appointment of Shevonn Cambridge, the former director of utilities and energy at the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA), as the power company’s new chief executive officer.

The announcement of Cambridge’s appointment comes three weeks after former BPL Chief Executive Officer Whitney Heastie resigned along with former Director of Human Resources Evis Missick.

In a statement, BPL said Cambridge will immediately get to work, officially beginning his new role on Friday.

“Prior to his appointment at URCA, he spent 25 years at the Bahamas Electricity Corporation, working through the ranks of assistant engineer, senior manager, regional manager, assistant general manager and deputy general manager,” BPL said in the statement.

“At this critical juncture, Cambridge brings a methodical level of leadership, experience and qualifications needed to manage and champion the transformation envisioned for the company.”

Cambridge is taking the helm of the power company ahead of the typically challenging summer months, and at a time where rising oil prices are expected to impact consumer bills.

BPL Chairman Pedro Rolle said despite the looming challenges, the board is confident Cambridge is right for the job.

“The company is excited to welcome Shevonn Cambridge back to BPL,” he said.

“We are mindful that the challenges we face as a company and the direction we need to go, coupled with the government’s mandate to produce a more consistent, efficient, and cleaner energy for the Bahamian people will require his skills set if we are to achieve these targets. We are convinced that he is the right person for the job.”