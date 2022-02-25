New consuls general appointed

The government announced the appointment of four consuls general to the United States of America yesterday.

Anthony Donald Moss, who served as chairman of the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation under the Christie administration, will serve in Atlanta.

Leroy Major, who served in the Royal Bahamas Police Force and also worked as a banker, will serve in New York,

Patrick Adderley, who started his career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and later became a supervisor in the Passport Office, will serve in Washington, DC.

Curt Hollingsworth, who was ratified as the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate for Marco City in the 2021 general election, will serve in Miami.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell described the appointments as important.

The new consuls general, which are the first announced by the Davis administration since being elected to office in September, were presented by Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

“The remit of all consuls general is beyond dealing with passports, visas, prison visits and the authentication of documents,” Cooper said.

“They are charged with expanding the outreach to Bahamians overseas. They are also charged with assisting with the growth and development, and the brand and reputation of our country.

“In due course, hopefully, we will have a greater opportunity to speak with the potential of assisting the minister responsible for investments in terms of growing the book of business for The Bahamas.”

He noted that The Bahamas’ largest immigrant communities overseas are in Miami, Atlanta, New York and Washington, DC.

Cooper said the prime minister has charged officials with growing the relationship with the diaspora.

“This is vitally important to the future success, growth and development of The Bahamas,” he said.

“This is all the more so that we are about to celebrate our 50th anniversary of the independence of our country. This is a very proud time for us and there is no better time in the history of the modern Bahamas than now to be a Bahamian.”

Cooper expressed confidence in the new consuls general ability to serve The Bahamas abroad.