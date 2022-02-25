News

New consuls general appointed

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email 3 hours ago
189 1 minute read
A brief ceremony to officially announce the appointments of The Bahamas’ consul generals to the United States of America was held at Balmoral Club yesterday. From left are Anthony Moss, consul general to Atlanta, Georgia; Patrick Adderley, consul general to Washington, DC; Leroy Major, consul general to New York City, New York; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service Fred Mitchell; Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper; Wendall Jones, Bahamas ambassador to the United States and non-resident ambassador to Colombia and Malaysia; and Curt Hollingsworth, consul general to Miami, Florida. AhVIa J. Campbell

The government announced the appointment of four consuls general to the United States of America yesterday.

Anthony Donald Moss, who served as chairman of the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation under the Christie administration, will serve in Atlanta.

Leroy Major, who served in the Royal Bahamas Police Force and also worked as a banker, will serve in New York,

Patrick Adderley, who started his career in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and later became a supervisor in the Passport Office, will serve in Washington, DC.

Curt Hollingsworth, who was ratified as the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate for Marco City in the 2021 general election, will serve in Miami.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell described the appointments as important.

The new consuls general, which are the first announced by the Davis administration since being elected to office in September, were presented by Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

“The remit of all consuls general is beyond dealing with passports, visas, prison visits and the authentication of documents,” Cooper said.

“They are charged with expanding the outreach to Bahamians overseas. They are also charged with assisting with the growth and development, and the brand and reputation of our country.

“In due course, hopefully, we will have a greater opportunity to speak with the potential of assisting the minister responsible for investments in terms of growing the book of business for The Bahamas.”

He noted that The Bahamas’ largest immigrant communities overseas are in Miami, Atlanta, New York and Washington, DC.

Cooper said the prime minister has charged officials with growing the relationship with the diaspora.

“This is vitally important to the future success, growth and development of The Bahamas,” he said.

“This is all the more so that we are about to celebrate our 50th anniversary of the independence of our country. This is a very proud time for us and there is no better time in the history of the modern Bahamas than now to be a Bahamian.”

Cooper expressed confidence in the new consuls general ability to serve The Bahamas abroad.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email 3 hours ago
189 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Economic jitters as war unfolds

Economic jitters as war unfolds

3 hours ago
Photo of Cooper slams Turnquest’s ‘election talk’

Cooper slams Turnquest’s ‘election talk’

3 hours ago
Photo of Henfield: Mitigate Russia impact with removal of VAT from breadbasket items

Henfield: Mitigate Russia impact with removal of VAT from breadbasket items

3 hours ago
Photo of Man who killed his wife gets 15 years

Man who killed his wife gets 15 years

3 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker