New COVID rules came into effect yesterday, loosening restrictions on social gatherings, restaurant dining, church services, funerals and group exercise.

The new rules also mandate that people traveling to The Bahamas, or to other islands from either New Providence or Grand Bahama, must undergo secondary testing on the second day after arriving, as opposed to the fifth.

Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville said the change in the rules is a result of the much-improved COVID situation in The Bahamas and noted that more revisions can be expected.

“On the wings of this success, the advisory committee has made some recommendations to revise the Health Services Rules in the pathway to restoring normalcy,” he said.

“It is noted that as the situation improves, the public can expect more revisions to remove or relax restrictions.

“However, the public is reminded that the relaxation of certain restrictions could be tightened if the picture of the pandemic worsens to reduce the further spread of COVID-19 and prevent risking injury to the economy.”

Under the latest rules, private indoor gatherings may take place at a residence or facility with as many as 40 people in attendance.

Outdoor private gatherings are limited to 100 people.

Whether indoor or outdoor, all attendees must either be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID test result, and all COVID protocols must be adhered to.

Hosts who break the rules are liable to a fine not exceeding $2,000 as well as a fine not exceeding $300 for each person in attendance.

Attendees who break rules are liable to a fine not exceeding $300.

Previously, no more than 30 people were allowed at outdoor gatherings and no more than 20 people at indoor gatherings.

This is the first adjustment of the rules since December 23, when restrictions related to social gatherings and entry to The Bahamas were tightened in light of exploding COVID numbers.

Restaurants may operate, provided that all COVID protocol are adhered to; tables, chairs and other implements used by patrons are sanitized after each use; and masks are worn by patrons except when eating or drinking.

Additionally, islands listed in the second schedule of the rules must also ensure that for indoor dining all patrons are either fully vaccinated or have a valid negative rapid antigen test result.

Seating must also be limited to 75 percent of the restaurant’s seating capacity, which was previously limited to 50 percent for second schedule islands.

In the latest rules, the second schedule was adjusted to include only New Providence and Grand Bahama. Previously, Eleuthera and Inagua were also included in the second schedule.

According to the latest rules, churches or places of religious instruction may conduct services including weddings or funerals in accordance with the protocols issued or approved by the ministry.

On New Providence and Grand Bahama, however, attendance at services must be limited at 50 percent of the facility’s capacity. Attendance at services was previously limited to 33 percent of the facility’s occupancy.

The new amendment revokes the old section 31 of the rules, which in part states that funerals held in a church must be conducted without the presence of the remains of the deceased.

Under the amendment, you can now have the remains inside the church during a funeral service.

On all islands, graveside funerals may be held provided that all attendees and officiants adhere to COVID protocols and any protocols issued or approved by the ministry are adhered to.

The new rules also allow for indoor group exercise to have groups with as many 30 people.

Groups exercising indoors were previously limited to 20 people.