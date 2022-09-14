New deal for teachers

After many months of negotiations, which at times became contentious, the government yesterday signed an industrial agreement with the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT), which provides for a 15 percent salary increase over the three-year life of the contract.

The agreement will expire in 2025 and replaces an agreement that expired in 2018.

BUT President Belinda Wilson said the union, which represents 3,000 teachers, initially requested a 20 percent salary increase over the three-year period. It ultimately settled for the 15 percent increase.

“Yes, we are here today because we have agreed,” she said during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“We’ve had meetings with our thousands of members. We had eight meetings, actually, over the period of time to ensure that the members are pleased and agreed for us to accept the 15 percent that we have accepted.”

Wilson said the medical insurance benefit was expanded to include dental and vision services.

She said the new agreement also has increased housing and responsibility allowances.

“There was a focus on those southern islands,” Wilson said. “So we’re talking about Acklins, Crooked Island, Mayaguana, Inagua – those islands that do not have the banks readily available; they do not have the flights that leave daily; they do not have the level of medical care or hospitals or clinics up to par.

“So, we tried to ensure that they would get an additional allowance to assist them with their day-to-day work, but we are pleased.”

In July, Wilson had threatened industrial action, saying the union and government had reached an impasse.

Both sides eventually returned to the negotiating table not long after.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin said yesterday, this is the first time in a very long time that there have been significant salary increases for teachers in The Bahamas.

She noted that teachers are “critical stakeholders” in national development, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a negative impact on education.

“I am very pleased that we are able as a government in a tangible way to demonstrate the respect, the regard and the placement of teachers in our national development,” Hanna-Martin said.

“I trust that this marks the beginning of cordial and productive relations between the Bahamas Union of Teachers and the Ministry of Education as we move forward with our singular interest, which is advancing the cause of education in this country and causing for our young people to find a place of restoration after such a very challenging and difficult time that they have gone through.”

This is the union’s fourth industrial agreement.

Wilson said she was pleased that the union was able to sign the agreement yesterday after “a long” negotiation process.

While she expressed satisfaction with the signing, she said the new agreement will not retain teachers in The Bahamas.

“In order for teachers to be retained, I would say a retention bonus of $3,000 in one instance, $2,250 in another instance and $1,500 in the next instance is insufficient but we agreed,” she said.

“What will retain teachers is when persons at the Ministry of Education and the Department of Education monitor, police and adhere to the agreement that we are signing, when teachers feel as if they are respected and that they are cared for; that is more important than a few dollars.

“So, we would hope that this agreement will not only increase salaries and benefits but it also says to officials at the Ministry and the Department of Education that you are to adhere to this agreement just as the Bahamas Union of Teachers will do our best to adhere to the agreement.”

Wilson said breaches of the agreement should not happen. She said better treatment of teachers will help to retain them.

Minister of State in the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle declined to respond to Wilson’s claim that the new agreement will be insufficient to retain teachers.

In August, the government signed a new industrial agreement with the Bahamas Educators, Counselors and Allied Workers Union.

Union president Sandra Major said at the time it was pleased with the deal reached.