New deputy police commissioner sworn in 

Leamond Deleveaux was sworn in as deputy commissioner of police during a brief ceremony at the Office of the Governor General at One Montague Place yesterday.

“It always feels good when through the struggles, you end up coming out on top,” Deleveaux said.

“And so, I am very humbled by the love shown to me and my family by the public and certainly by the media. The media kept calling me, checking and getting updates from us. So I’m very humbled.

“I will continue to be humbled, but I would also like to thank the police officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force for their prayers and also the Bahamian public.”

Deleveaux was among eight senior police officers controversially sent on leave under the Minnis administration in 2019.

Amid criticisms over the move, then Minister of National Security Marvin Dames insisted that there was “nothing sinister” about the forced leave for the officers.

Despite this, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip Davis accused the then-government of “purging the Royal Bahamas Police Force of PLPs”.

The following year, Deleveaux and Clayton Fernander – who were assistant commissioners of police – were reassigned to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health, respectively.

The events resulted in lawsuits by the two men, who returned to active duty in September 2021 after the Free National Movement was voted out of office.

Their attorney, Bjorn Ferguson, said the lawsuits were settled with the Office of the Attorney General on June 12. However, the details of the settlements were not released.

On June 20, the Cabinet Office announced that Fernander was appointed commissioner of police and Deleveaux deputy commissioner.

Deleveaux was asked yesterday to respond to critics who question the timing of the announcement.

“I don’t know anything of that,” he said.

“I am a serving police officer. I qualified myself. I came up through the ranks from constable straight to assistant commissioner before attaining this post. So, it would be unfair for anyone saying anything else otherwise.

“So all of the other side chatter, I don’t know anything of those. I’m here to serve and the Bahamian people, the police officers will see me for who I am; to serve the Bahamian people.

“That’s what I’m here for. I’m about service. My whole life has been centered around service and I intend to continue serving the Bahamian people until the very last day.”

Deleveaux joined the police force in December 1984.