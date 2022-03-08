New diplomats receive instruments of appointment

Three Bahamian diplomats received their instruments of appointment during a ceremony at Baha Mar yesterday.

Patricia Hermanns, a former banking and insurance executive with more than 30 years’ experience, is The Bahamas’ permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

Leslia Miller-Brice, member of Parliament for Seabreeze, is The Bahamas’ high commissioner to Guyana and CARICOM.

Wendall Jones, a veteran journalist and CEO of Jones Communications, is The Bahamas’ ambassador to the United States (US) and Malaysia.

The three diplomats pledged to represent The Bahamas’ interest.

Hermanns committed to working closely with CARICOM colleagues and “other like-minded countries” on issues including climate change, gender equality and refugees.

Miller-Brice pledged to promote and support a unified Caribbean community that is “inclusive, resilient, competitive [and] sharing an economic, social and cultural prosperity”.

Jones promised to work hard and to help facilitate Americans who are interested in doing business in The Bahamas and Bahamians who are interested in doing business in the US.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell advised the new diplomats of the importance of their roles by pointing to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

He also pointed to an article in The Nassau Guardian yesterday that quoted Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov, who said Russia is “ready for active cooperation” with The Bahamas in various fields, including humanitarian and political.

“You see that the international stage has moved to The Bahamas somewhat,” Mitchell said.

“This morning, I see where the Russian ambassador is on the front page of a newspaper with a counter-narrative to a conventional narrative of what’s going on in eastern Europe. I smiled to myself and said, ‘We are now at the center of the stage.’

“I remember a movie called ‘Rashomon’ by the director [Akira] Kurosawa from Japan. It’s a story of an incident which takes place in the woods and there are three different views — one from somebody sitting on the left, one from somebody sitting on the right and then there is what actually happened.

“That’s what diplomats have to actually discern — what are the actual facts of what took place — and you have to determine that for your country. We expect that, as you serve overseas, for you to give us the feedback, so we can make the decisions to assist our country in developing itself as we go forward.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said the Davis administration has committed to ensuring that The Bahamas plays its part on the global stage in its conduct in foreign affairs.

He said the government has already started to see the benefits of this commitment.

“We’re developing wider and deeper relationships with potential investors,” Cooper said.

“We are giving greater credibility to our fiscal position, and plans to grow and transform the economy are well underway. We are making our work and voice heard around the issues connected to climate change on which so much of our future depends.”