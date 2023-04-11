New GB police chief

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bernard K. Bonamy Jr. is the new officer in charge of the Northern Bahamas District, as of April 6, succeeding Assistant Commissioner of Police Theophilus Cunningham.

During the handover ceremony at Gerald Bartlett Police Complex, Bonamy unveiled his overall objectives to fight crime in the district, saying that particular focus will be placed on Abaco and Bimini.

“I’m concerned with the high volume of crime that I’ve seen in Abaco and the high number of traffic fatalities where people continue to speed,” he said.

“I will ensure that we police these areas more efficiently and effectively.”

Bonamy also spoke of concern about the behavior of some rookie police officers on and off duty.

He said disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated, and divisional commanders will be held accountable for activities in their districts.

Cunningham, who is retiring, expressed confidence in the new commander’s ability to lead the northern team in the fight against crime.