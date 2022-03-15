New mask guidance is discriminatory, Sands says

Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Dr. Duane Sands yesterday branded the government’s move to relax the mask mandate on hotel properties but not in other businesses as hypocritical.

“It is clearly discriminatory,” he said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“It is obvious that the government has acquiesced to the wishes of one segment of the business community and have afforded one approach in that environment and a totally different approach in another.”

Sands, a former minister of health, added, “…Does the virus evolve when it goes into a hotel?

“I don’t quite understand. We are in a new day, right?

“So, why is it that there is this glaring difference in how we handle the mask restriction?

The latest COVID rules, announced by the Ministry of Health over the weekend, provide that masks are no longer required “in a lobby, corridor, or casino of a hotel, or while in an outdoor setting where there is at least three feet of space between persons who are not of the same household”.

The rules state that businesses are “required to deny entry to any person not wearing a face mask” and that employees must also wear masks.

Sands said yesterday that the differentiation between hotel properties and other businesses is not only unfair, but hypocritical, given that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), while in opposition, was highly critical of the Minnis administration for treating hotels differently than other businesses.

“It is absolutely hypocritical, and it just goes to show what you will say in order to gain power when you absolutely have no intention of following the same guidance or the same philosophic view when you are in government,” Sands said.

He added, “While I’m sure Bahamians will welcome a rollback of some of the restrictions, you cannot help but be bewildered by the glaring difference between how COVID is managed in a Bahamian business and how it is managed in a hotel.”

The new COVID rules also allow for more people to attend social gatherings.

Sands said despite having requested the health data that the government is using to make decisions, the opposition has not been provided with it.

“We, the opposition, find ourselves with no access to any of the data that has driven these decisions and we have asked for it,” he said.