New post office RFP coming end of the month

The government is aiming to start construction on a new General Post Office by the end of the year, according to Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis.

She said the government has sent out a request for proposal (RFP) for the construction of a new building for the post office.

“The RFP comes in at the end of this month and so we will go through all of the proposals and then take it to Cabinet and get a final approval on who will be carrying out that construction on that project,’ Coleby-Davis told reporters before Cabinet yesterday.

“Once we have that, we would hope for them to start soon, as soon as possible.”

When asked if she hopes the building will be completed by early next year, she replied, “I am asking for less than 18 months to completion.”

The post office was originally housed in a building on East Hill Street.

In 2018, following years of infrastructural issues at the building, the Minnis administration made the decision to rent the Town Centre Mall to house the post office.

The decision sparked controversy because the mall is owned by former St. Anne’s MP Brent Symonette, who was a Cabinet minister at the time, and his brother.

Coleby-Davis said the government still has two years left on the lease.

She said a new building needs to be constructed because leasing puts “a lot of strain on the public purse and we don’t actually own the building”.

“With the post office having its own building, we can also expand the services,” Coleby-Davis said.

“We can modernize the services. We can change what we offer. We can add new services and that brings a larger revenue stream which will, in turn, take care of itself.

“But, if we continue to lease it, it will be 20, 30, 40 years where you’re just dumping and paying out for no real ownership.”

In November, Coleby-Davis revealed in Parliament that the government was just over $820,000 annually to lease the Town Center Mall for the post office.