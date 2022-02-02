Business

New RFP for GBIA and Family Islands to be issued in the next 45 days

A new request for proposals (RFP) will be issued by mid-March as the government seeks a partner to redevelop the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Investments Chester Cooper said the RFP for GBIA and nine other family island airports will be issued in the next 45 days.

“We want to build a world-class airport. During the course of the next 45 days we will go for a request for proposal. All of the work has already been done, we are simply doing final reviews and adjustments on it, but suffice to say we are going to build a world-class airport that the Bahamian people can be very proud of in Grand Bahama. This is going to support the development of hotels and also support the overall economy and quality of life of the Bahamian residents and our guests in Grand Bahama,” Cooper said.

“We are going to be releasing the call for investment, for participation in nine airports across The Bahamas. So we are proceeding and are hoping that by the end of the second quarter we would have advanced this to the point where we have a short list. We are going to move swiftly at this time.”

Cooper revealed in December that the initial RFP, which had been sent out under the Minnis administration, had been put on pause while the new Davis administration reviewed what had been issued, to ensure it lined up with its public-private partnership (PPP) policies.

In the meantime, Cooper said the government has approved repairs for GBIA, which sustained an estimated $60 million in damage during Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“At the moment we are working swiftly to do some remedial work at the airport. Firstly, we are repairing all of the generators. There was an incident a few weeks ago which caused significant delays in a night-time flight, so we have already approved the acquisition of five generators for the property. We also approved an investment in elevators for the tower. I did that trek when I was in Grand Bahama and I want to tell you, that it was quite an exercise. Given that our employees must do that at least twice a day, that was an exercise of not only the legs but the mind. So we wanted to address that quickly,” he said.

“We wanted to ensure that the airport is safe for day and night-time flights and therefore we are shoring up the equipment there at the moment. The airport is in fact safe, we are doing day flights, we are doing night flights, but we are enhancing the equipment as well. We are concerned about the working conditions and we have approved funding for some temporary fixes to ensure that the Bahamian people work in good quality conditions.”

As for the RFP process, the Minnis administration was seeking companies to enter into a 30-year PPP with the government to upgrade and manage GBIA as well as the Leonard Thompson International Airport in Abaco, Exuma International Airport, North Eleuthera International Airport, Long Island International Airport in Deadman’s Cay, Great Harbour Cay Airport and San Salvador International Airport.

The Department of Aviation had split the project in two bundles, one estimated to cost $200 million for GBIA – which was severely damaged during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 – and the second bundle would be for the other family island airports.

The initial RFP closed in September, just as the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) was sworn in as the new government, with 180 entities having expressed interest in the projects.

