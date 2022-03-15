New UB president named

Chair of the Board of the University of The Bahamas Allyson Maynard-Gibson announced today that Dr. Erik Rolland has been selected as the new UB president.

His appointment takes effect on August 1, 2022, she said.

Rolland is a respected professional from the University of California and the California State University system in the United States. He currently serves as the head of the College of Business Administration at California Polytechnic & State University. Prior to that, Dr. Rolland served in leadership positions at the University of California.

Maynard-Gibson said Rolland has the “vision and competence to implement sustainable, financial and operational models for fundraising and the capability to integrate 21st-century technology modalities throughout the institution”.

In a statement, Rolland said he is looking forward to “continuing the building of a first-rate national and international university”.

“As president, my mission is to continue to build an inclusive community that enables both university and nation-building, and that aligns our programs and curricula in ways that support international recognition and accreditation,” he said.