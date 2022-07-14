New website aims to connect service providers with customers

A new website designed to connect people who need a task done and those who can complete those tasks is set to launch at the end of next month, after an almost $5,000 standalone grant from the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre.

Riccara Dean, who developed Taskbunny242 after finding it hard to locate help in New Providence while living on Eleuthera, said the company has already onboarded almost 200 people, or “taskers”, who have skills they hope will be connected to someone who needs a service done through the site.

“It is often difficult to find affordable and reliable help in The Bahamas,” she said.

“Busy professionals, children of elderly parents, family islanders, singles, et cetera always need some assistance carrying out a task. Asking for recommendations can become exhausting and the prices quoted are generally too expensive. It may also be difficult to trust a stranger without seeing prior work done or reading honest reviews. Task Bunny is a new and innovative brand, one that will change the way Bahamians, residents and tourists alike find reliable help. We anticipate partnering with and working with Bahamian industry leaders, including the Bahamas government.”

According to Dean, they are also onboarding people who might be interested in using the site to connect with a service provider.

“If you visit Facebook pages like Bahamas Referral and Knowles Knows, people always need stuff done and they don’t know who to turn to,” said Dean.

“If you post it there, people put a million referred people and you have to vet them and try to figure out who to go with.

“But with Taskbunny, you’ll be sure that these persons have had a background check. You can view their profile. You can view the work they’ve done in the past, look at the reviews and you can feel more comfortable allowing someone to come into your home.”

She said taskers are required to produce a police record every six months.

Dean has employed the payment portal services of local firm Kanoo to carry out transactions between the taskers, the site and those who are paying for the services. She said the company was the only one that fit the needs of Taskbunny.

Those interested in becoming a tasker are required to submit a resume or work portfolio and police record to taskersignup.com, while those interested in posting things they need done must sign up at the company’s main site, taskbunny242.com.

Dean added: “I’m from Eleuthera and while there I always needed to send stuff home, and people are always busy and I was always busy, and it was hard to find someone who could go and shop and send stuff back to the islands.

“People on the Family Islands always need things in Nassau. So, this will help them as well because they can now log on to the platform and find someone who can carry out whatever job for them, instead of making that trip and spending on Bahamasair and finding a place to stay.”