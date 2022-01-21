Newton optimistic tennis will continue to grow in The Bahamas

Incumbent president of the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) Perry Newton said, if re-elected, he and his team will continue to build on the foundation that they laid in their first term of office and continue to expand the game locally.

Last year, despite the challenges of COVID-19, Newton and his team were able to send off three national teams to their respective tournaments. The Bahamas’ Billie Jean King Cup team of Kerrie Cartwright, Sydney Clarke, Elana Mackey and Sierra Donaldson finished third in their regional competition. The Davis Cup team of Justin Roberts, Kevin Major Jr., Baker Newman and Marvin Rolle advanced to the promotional playoffs before bowing out. The Bahamas’ under-12 team of Tatyana Madu, Briana Houlgrave and Kaylah Fox, finished second in the Confederation of Tennis of Central American and the Caribbean (COTECC) Under-12 (U12) team competition for Sub-region Three in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (DR), then went on to compete in the International Tennis Federation (ITF)/COTECC U12 Team Final, also in Santo Domingo. All of the under-12 girls were competing internationally for the first time.

Newton said it is their intention to send off four national teams in 2022, proving that The Bahamas has the talent to compete at a very high level in tennis.

“Despite the ups and downs of the pandemic, the year 2021 proved to be one of growth for the BLTA,” said Newton. “We were able to return to competition locally and internationally, and our national teams did an exceptional job. The teams had great support and we were pleased with the results.”

Also during Newton’s term, the BLTA was officially registered as a non-profit organization, was featured at the ITF’s 2nd Annual Junior Tennis Initiative Global Workshop, and expand the sport of tennis locally. The sport is currently being played on four islands in The Bahamas – New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera. Newton and his team are looking forward to further expansion.

“My administrative team did a marvelous job during the pandemic. We were featured at the ITF’s 2nd Annual Junior Tennis Initiative Global Workshop because of the work in development of the sport throughout the country, and we take great pride in that. This goes to show that the administrative aspect of association management is important.”

Newton said he is optimistic that he will be elected, and is looking forward to a second term in office. Each term is for a two-year period.

“Development will continue to be the focus of the administration,” said Newton. “There continues to be growth potential for sports in The Bahamas. We intend to continue focusing on development programs for our island associations as well specific programs geared to increasing participation at all levels.”

The mission of the BLTA is to lead the growth and promotion of the sport in The Bahamas, and build a system that helps produce would-class players and fosters the pursuit of excellence for all. Newton said that remains their number one priority.

In September, Newton was elected as the president of the COTECC Sub-region Three – a region that

includes The Bahamas, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Puerto Rico. COTECC is one of six regional bodies sanctioned by the ITF, and is divided into four sub-regions. Newton will serve as president of the region for the next two years, and is now looking for another two-year term as BLTA President.

The BLTA’s Annual General Meeting and Election of Officers is set for next Saturday at the BLTA’s National Tennis Center inside the Queen Elizabeth Sports Complex.