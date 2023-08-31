Obituaries

Newton Raymond McDonald

Newton Raymond McDonald, Former Public Service Commission Member & Assistant Family Island Commissioner aged 84 years, of Knowles Drive and formerly of Bennetts Harbour, Cat Island, died at his residence on Thursday 24th August, 2023.

He is survived by his Daughters: Nichola Russell, Shandella Major, Makara McDonald-Johnson, Neutalya Johnson, Antonya Ferguson, Chansha Russell, and Sherese Knowles; Sons: Keith, Brian, Ricardo, Garry, Kemir, and Nicholas McDonald, and Demico Russell; Numerous Grand, Great Grand, and Great great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

