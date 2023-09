Less than a minute

Death Notice for Neysa Miller

aged 54 years, of Sapphire Crescent, Treasure Cove died on Wednesday 27th September, 2023.

She is survived by her mother: Gloria Seymour; daughter: Ashlee Miller; son: Alex Miller; granddaughter: Amiyah Miller; sister: Nicole Seymour; brother: Noel “Bran” Seymour III; aunt: Joan Thompson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.