NIB clock running out

Six months after Prime Minister Philip Davis pledged to be “innovative and creative” to ensure the financial sustainability of the National Insurance Board (NIB) Fund, we have received no update from the government in this regard.

The fund is now just over five years away from depletion without any action, according to the timeline that was outlined in the latest actuarial review of NIB, dated January 2022.

Up to June, Davis had not yet read that critical report.

He did acknowledge that NIB was at a “watershed moment”.

The matter of the actuarial review of NIB and its recommended rate increase to save the fund from depletion in 2028 was first raised by Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda, speaking to reporters on his way to Cabinet back in April.

Regarding a rate increase for NIB, LaRoda said it will likely be “anywhere from 1.5 to two percent annually, bi-annually for a period of time. So, there is not just going to be one. We could expect numerous increases. That has not been decided by Cabinet as yet, but it would be fair to say that it is coming”.

But Davis said in April there will not be any rate increase “at this time”.

“Yes, we are at that watershed moment, but I am not going to at this time put any further burden on the Bahamian people,” he said.

“We will see how we could be innovative and creative to ensure that we do not do or embrace such an initiative until we have brought the relief that is necessary to allow that to happen.”

Speaking in the House of Assembly during the budget debate in June, LaRoda said the “increase in the contribution rate cannot be circumvented”.

“One essential reform iterated and referenced in the previous actuarial review is an increase in the contribution rate,” LaRoda said.

“… The prime minister had made a position, and the position of the government is that we will not visit that at this time until we have put our workers, in particular those at the lower level, and those businesses as they recover, in a position to do such an absorption.

“But Mr. Deputy, these are the facts and facts are a stubborn thing.”

The actuarial review was completed by the International Labour Organization.

That the prime minister had not bothered to read it up to six months after its completion suggested he did not grasp the urgency of the crisis facing NIB.

Interestingly, the prime minister’s tone regarding a possible rate increase was changed when he spoke in June, compared to his firm position in April that there will be no increase.

In the most recent comment, Davis said no decision on a rate increase had yet been made.

“The recommendation has been made. It doesn’t come off the table until we decide whether or not to accept that recommendation. We have not yet done that, as I indicated,” he said.

A leaked copy of the NIB actuarial review was obtained by The Nassau Guardian and reported on extensively. The government eventually tabled it in Parliament.

The report concluded that NIB would have to increase its contribution rate by two percent (we presume two percentage points) in July 2022 and continue increases every two years until 2036 to ensure its financial sustainability.

There has only been one rate increase – from 8.8 percent to 9.8 percent in 2010 – since NIB started in 1974.

“There are substantial annual deficits from 2019 to 2028,” the report noted.

“Indeed, these deficits exist since 2016, well before the severe contraction of the GDP caused by the pandemic in 2020. The pandemic has exacerbated a financial problem that existed before.”

Davis said in June the report is “nothing new”, but that is not true.

While previous actuarial reviews have pointed to the urgency in saving the fund from depletion, the latest review highlighted that the rate of depletion has been sped up.

“The reserve for the pensions branch will be exhausted in 2028, one year earlier than in the previous actuarial review. Immediate actions are needed to restore, not only the long-term financial sustainability of the scheme, but most importantly, the short term,” the report warned.

The prime minister was right in acknowledging that previous actuarial reviews of NIB made recommendations to save NIB.

In October 2002, when he was chairman of the National Insurance Board, Davis wrote the then minister responsible for NIB, D. Shane Gibson, informing that the 7th Actuarial Review had been completed.

Davis wrote, “The board accepts this report in principle and supports the 13 recommendations contained. … Most importantly, we support the recommendation that immediate steps be taken to ensure that the program is financially sustainable over the long term. This includes increases to the contribution rate.”

He also wrote, “The board also supports the recommendation to increase the level of insurable wage ceiling and benefit amounts on an annual basis. This will result in insurance coverage and benefits in payment automatically keeping pace with inflation.”

Amendments made to the National Insurance Act in 2010 introduced automatic biennial adjustments to pensions, grants and the wage ceiling.

But, again, there has been no increase in the contribution rate in over a decade.

Meanwhile, NIB has been allowed to run amok by successive governments that have used it as a piggy bank and last funding resort for things the fund was not intended for.

Presumably, the “innovative measures” promised by the prime minister to save NIB will include further increases to the insurable wage ceiling, reduced administrative expenses and getting a better handle on investments.

Whatever the plan to shore up the fund, we hope Davis makes it a priority while there is still time to do so.

LaRoda told reporters yesterday that no decision had yet been made on the way forward.

Time is running out to save the social security fund.