NIB rate hike set for July 2024

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced in a press statement yesterday evening that a rate increase for the National Insurance Board (NIB) will take place in July 2024, but did not reveal the amount of that increase.

In the nearly 50 years since NIB was established, it has only had one increase and that was in 2010 when the rate was increased from 8.8 percent to 9.8 percent.

“The global inflation crisis has been a significant strain on household finances for many Bahamians, and we do not wish to impose any additional burden,” Davis said.

“We hope that a full year’s advance notice will allow all impacted the time to plan to accommodate the increase.

“The challenges the NIB faces are not unique to our country; indeed, they are being experienced by social security systems around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic, changing demographics, and the realities reflected in actuarial tables have forced us, like many others, to rethink how we operate.

“It is important that Bahamians know that we will use the year to come to implement significant reform at NIB.

“We intend to make our system more efficient and more user-friendly. Bahamians deserve a simple and transparent process. We will continue to scrutinize claims to prevent fraudulent activities and ensure that those who contribute are the ones who benefit.”

The prime minister added, “The rate increase beginning in July 2024 will, therefore, be accompanied by enhancements to NIB’s service delivery, accountability, compliance efforts, and sustainability. Our goal is not merely to ensure the longevity of the NIB but to create a system that truly serves its purpose: to support Bahamians when they need it most.

“To those who worry that a delay will make the eventual increase larger than it otherwise would have been, we can assure you that will not be the case.

“We are all navigating these challenging times together, and it is in this spirit that we are striving to balance short- and long-term needs of Bahamian families. The changes ahead will secure a promising and resilient future for the NIB.”

Multiple actuarial reports have warned that the NIB fund is depleting.

The “Eleventh Actuarial Valuation of The National Insurance Board of The Bahamas as at December 31, 2018” reported that total annual expenditures have been higher than annual income (contributions plus investment earnings) for the NIB since 2016, meaning that the reserve is used to pay benefits and administrative expenses.

“As time passes, the investment policy is less and less aligned with the real financial situation of the scheme,” the report said.

“The Pensions Benefits Branch is now in a severe disinvesting mode. The cumulative deficit (total income minus total expenditures) over the period 2019 to 2021 is expected to be $276 million, exacerbating the continuous decrease of the reserve.”

It added, “Under the current parameters, the reserve for the Pensions Branch will be exhausted in 2028, one year earlier than in the previous actuarial review. Immediate actions are needed to restore not only the long-term financial sustainability of the scheme but, most importantly, the short term.”

The report – completed by the Actuarial Services Unit of the International Labour Office – said the required contribution rate to pay all expenditures of all branches during the next 60 years is 22.55 percent.

Higher unemployment benefits paid in 2020 due to the severe contraction of the economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic increases the required contribution rate to 23.05 percent from 2019 to 2023, the report said.

“An increase of the contribution rate by 2.0 percent (over the existing 9.8 percent) every two years starting on July 1, 2022 and ending on July 1, 2036, could restore the short and medium-term financial sustainability of the scheme,” the report added.

“Because the contribution rate from July 1, 2036 is likely to not be sufficient in the future, it is strongly recommended that future contribution increases and their frequency be discussed by the stakeholders, and become part of a funding policy.”

The report also said that considering the implications of an increase of the contribution rate, the schedule of increase should take into account the socioeconomic situation of the country and the government’s priorities and be underpinned by agreements with social partners.

Myles LaRoda, minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister who has responsibility for NIB, has repeatedly warned that without an increase, NIB would be doomed.

He said in February that without an increase this year, the fund would lose $95 million.

While speaking during debate on the Mid-Year Budget in the House of Assembly, LaRoda said, “We can’t kick the can down the road anymore”.

He added, “As these numbers are not sustainable over the near term, the time to act is now.”

Trusted sources had informed The Nassau Guardian at the beginning of this year that the Cabinet of The Bahamas approved a rate increase, which was expected to take effect July 1, 2023.

The Guardian understood at the time that the approved increase was 1.5 percentage points.