NIB set to lose $95m in 2023

If there is no increase in the National Insurance Board (NIB) contribution rate this year, the National Insurance Fund would lose $95 million, a Cabinet minister warned yesterday.

Myles LaRoda, minister of state in the Office of the Prime Minister who has responsibility for NIB, said his intention is not to shock Bahamians, but there are certain realities facing the social security fund.

Speaking of the looming $95 million loss, he said, “That is just not sustainable and we have everybody doing their armchair quarterbacking.

“The facts are this: The National Insurance Board will pay out $27 million each month in pensions. We are collecting $23 million. That leaves a shortfall of $4 million a month, times 12, that’s $48 million.

“We’ve not even considered the industrial benefits and other benefits that are being paid out.

“There are statements that have been made [that you should go] and collect the outstanding [money] that is pegged around $30 million, if I heard that correctly; that’s still only one month of contributions.”

LaRoda noted that some of the issues as it relates to National Insurance are “not things that we can blame anybody for”.

“Can we blame our citizens for living longer? No,” he said,

“And so, if they’re collecting their pension benefits, that can be as much as 20 years when it was about 10 years to 12 years in the beginning. This is where we are.”

LaRoda also pointed out that in the nearly 50 years since NIB was established, it has only had one increase and that was in 2010 when the rate was increased from 8.8 percent to 9.8 percent.

“People are living longer; they’re collecting more benefits,” he noted.

“The ceiling has raised from $400 to $700 plus. These are the things that we are dealing with and if we have been losing money from 2016 for the past seven years, even those cash assets, the CDs that you had, you have to crack those. Why? Because the government cannot subsidize the National Insurance Fund.

“It’s paid for by contributions, on investments, on rent that’s being collected, so it sounds sexy that everybody has an opinion that one area is causing [the problem], whether it be management or whether it be administration costs; that is but a small part of it.”

The minister pointed out that this month, around 44,000 people are collecting some form of pension benefits.

“That’s just on the pension end,” LaRoda added.

“We have a lot of people that are collecting disability benefits and others, so that’s where we are.”

The “Eleventh Actuarial Valuation of The National Insurance Board of The Bahamas as at December 31, 2018” reported that total annual expenditures have been higher than annual income (contributions plus investment earnings) for the NIB since 2016, meaning that the reserve is used to pay benefits and administrative expenses.

“As time passes, the investment policy is less and less aligned with the real financial situation of the scheme,” the report said.

“The Pensions Benefits Branch is now in a severe disinvesting mode. The cumulative deficit (total income minus total expenditures) over the period 2019 to 2021 is expected to be $276 million, exacerbating the continuous decrease of the reserve.”

It added, “Under the current parameters, the reserve for the Pensions Branch will be exhausted in 2028, one year earlier than in the previous actuarial review. Immediate actions are needed to restore not only the long-term financial sustainability of the scheme but, most importantly, the short-term.”

The report – completed by the Actuarial Services Unit of the International Labour Office – said the required contribution rate to pay all expenditures of all branches during the next 60 years is 22.55 percent.

Higher unemployment benefits paid in 2020 due to the severe contraction of the economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic increases the required contribution rate to 23.05 percent from 2019 to 2023, the report said.

“An increase of the contribution rate by 2.0 percent (over the existing 9.8 percent) every two years starting on July 1, 2022 and ending on July 1, 2036, could restore the short and medium-term financial sustainability of the scheme,” the report added.

“Because the contribution rate from July 1, 2036 is likely to not be sufficient in the future, it is strongly recommended that future contribution increases and their frequency be discussed by the stakeholders, and become part of a funding policy.”

The report also said that considering the implications of an increase of the contribution rate, the schedule of increase should take into account the socioeconomic situation of the country and the government’s priorities and be underpinned by agreements with social partners.

The Nassau Guardian reported recently, that the Cabinet of The Bahamas has approved a rate increase, which is expected to take effect July 1.

The Guardian understands that the approved increase is 1.5 percentage points.

Last week, LaRoda confirmed that Cabinet has made a decision on the matter, but he declined to reveal what that decision is – a posture he again took yesterday.

On Friday, Prime Minister Philip Davis – who last year said the government will be creative and innovative to avoid an increase – suggested that a final decision had not yet been made.

He told reporters, “… I continue to say that I am going to try to resist putting more burden on our poor and working class. Yes, we have looked at the matter. We understand that we have to do something and we are trying to identify exactly what we do.

“Increasing the rate is one of the options that we are looking into.”

LaRoda said yesterday the government is looking at various recommendations made by the board and executives of NIB, but he did not go into details in that regard.