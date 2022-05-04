NIB to get more aggressive with delinquent employers

While lamenting the “dire state” of the National Insurance Fund, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda said yesterday that the National Insurance Board (NIB) intends to go after companies that do not pay contributions for employees.

“The last two reports that I’ve received from the National Insurance Board did include a report on businesses that were brought before the courts by the National

Insurance Board for delinquent accounts,” LaRoda said.

He added, “We encourage them to become current with their employees and employers’ contributions because the National Insurance Board will do all in its power to collect funds that are so needed at this time.”

LaRoda was unable to indicate how many companies were delinquent in their contributions or how much was owed.

He said companies are consistently failing to meet their obligations to pay contributions.

“It’s concerning to a point when you’re seeing different names every month in the dozens and it kind of leads you to believe that there is a lot of funds out there to be collected,” LaRoda said.

He said a lot of NIB’s action against companies stems from complaints by current or former employees who realized that deductions were taken for contributions that were never paid.

The solvency of NIB’s fund has come up several times in recent years with previous actuarial reviews predicting depletion within the first two decades of the millennium.

The latest review, which has not yet been released to the public, shows that the situation at NIB is still not improving, according to the minister.

LaRoda said last month that the report indicated that unless urgent steps are taken the fund would be depleted by 2028.

He said yesterday that NIB will use every tool at its disposal to collect funds.

“I would say, in the past, the National Insurance Board has been aware of the dire state of the fund, in particular the pension part of it,” LaRoda said.

“… Twenty years ago, if you were saying that the fund would be depleted in 2029, you [were] talking about 20-plus years down the line. Now, you’re talking about 10.

“So the urgency is there, so individuals are now, even at the board itself, as they’re coming up to the age of around 60, people are anxious and would like to see steps taken to protect the fund itself. For some of them, their national insurance pension will be the only benefit they’ll be receiving.”