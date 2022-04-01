NIB union applies for strike vote

The Public Managers Union (PMU) has applied to the Department of Labour for a strike vote to be held on April 6 over stalled industrial agreement negotiations, PMU President Freda Cartwright-Lewis said yesterday.

“The National Insurance Board (NIB) has rescinded all matters that we laid on the table and have been in negotiations about, they have rescinded all of it,” she said.

Cartwright-Lewis said the negotiations had been underway for more than two years, with the previous agreement having expired in December 2019.

“We had come to pretty much the end of the agreement,” she said.

“There were only two items outstanding, which would have been the increments and the compensation. Those were the only two outstanding matters.

“We were close to an agreement, [but] the board has now decided they are not interested in any of the previous positions that were put on the table.

“Their position is no financial remuneration at all.”

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for National Insurance Myles LaRoda said yesterday that while he is disappointed in the latest turn of events, the sustainability of the fund has to be taken into account.

“The vast majority of issues, there was agreement on, but I think there were a few sticking points, but they are very important points,” he said.

“And so, we are going to have to start over and if that’s the position that they want to take, well, we’ll see where it goes. But we are in a position where we have to think about not only one agreement that is being made but, as we move forward, the financial position of NIB and also the country as we deal with employment matters.”

LaRoda added, “I am sure they are negotiating in what they consider the best terms for their employees.

“We are negotiating in what we consider the best terms for all of the parties, including the workers, but that’s a safety net for a lot of Bahamians who are dependent on NIB.

“And so, while their position is important, I think the viability of NIB and the fund for generations of Bahamians to come is very important also.”