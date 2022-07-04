Two years after being named Princeton University’s first Black valedictorian, Nicholas Johnson experienced another first as he was among the first graduating class to have two commencement ceremonies — which meant Johnson made a second speech – this time around in person, not virtually.

Johnson, who has roots in The Bahamas, Jamaica and Canada, said the honor of being Princeton’s first Black valedictorian is dear to him. His recent speech marked his first return to campus in more than two years. The 24 months, he said, acted as a filter on his memories, magnifying the most impactful experiences, while obfuscating others — and in its wake, the filtering, he said, has left a refined appreciation of how special their four years at Princeton truly were.

“One experience that has stood the test of time is the freshman writing seminar, the first shared academic experience that we all struggled with but, nevertheless, managed to overcome. I wrote my R3 on the legacy of the residential school system in Canada. For those of you in the audience who may not be aware or who may have blocked writing seminar from your memory, and need a refresher, R3 is the final research project and substantial piece of writing that all freshmen produce in their writing seminar.”

He reflected specifically on the hours spent working on his R3. He said what stands out for him are the countless conversations he had with his professor and fellow classmates that challenged his understanding of his topic and pushed him to further refine his thinking.

“At some moment during that process of working on R3, my primary motivation pivoted from merely wanting to do well to wanting to discover and understand something new, and that’s something my peers helped me achieve. I cultivated lifelong friendships in that writing seminar. Friendships rooted in academic curiosity and that stretched far beyond the classroom.”

Beyond encouraging him to find his voice as a writer and laying the foundation for future independent work at Princeton, Johnson, the son of a Bahamian father, Dr. Dexter G. Johnson, and mother, Dr. Anita Brown-Johnson, who was born in Montreal, Québec, Canada, and grew up in Kingston, Jamaica, said one of the biggest takeaways from his writing seminar was the importance of committing to the pursuit of knowledge.

“It is imperative that a commitment to the pursuit of knowledge extends far beyond writing seminars and academic work into all aspects of our life’s work.”

Two years ago, when Johnson spoke at their virtual commencement from his home in Montreal, he talked about “building” as the best way to create value in the world. He said this is still true, today, but that he thinks it’s even more important to appreciate how the pursuit of knowledge is intimately related to creating value.

“It is only through such pursuit that we as builders can develop a holistic appreciation for what most urgently needs to be changed in our world — and also refine our understanding of how certain innovations may adversely affect marginalized communities when not carried out thoughtfully. Leaders have a duty to think creatively about the pursuit of knowledge and I believe that cultivating communities with diverse voices is key to this pursuit.

“We live in a world where it has never been so easy to access information on any topic, and yet so many of us find ourselves in echo chambers. A world where our attention is routinely manipulated or hijacked by self-serving agents. After being isolated for so long, many of us are starved for community. And far too many falsely believe that it can only be found in familiar places.”

Johnson said they have been given the tools to connect with the world, to access its knowledge, yet too many people choose to surround themselves with more of what they already know – with more of who they already are – people who think like them, who look like them. And people who come from the same places and went to the same schools.

“The world desperately needs leaders who dare to listen to and empathize with those whose views differ from their own. Leaders who will commit to the crusade that is the pursuit of knowledge. I believe that we — the great class of 2020 — are such leaders,” said Johnson. “Though it was not pleasant, we have been tested — by the pandemic yes, but also by the many challenges each one of us had to overcome to be here today and, due to our collective experience, we now possess an extra level of preparedness.”

Johnson is now an operations research concentrator. He said he likes to think that he appreciates randomness and uncertainty more than most — but that even that could not have prepared him for his abrupt departure from campus in March 2020 during their senior spring semester.

“During the ensuing global health crisis, and time of renewed, heightened national and international dialogue on the topic of race, we stepped up as a class — we maintained and continued to build our community, virtually; we supported one another through grief, heartache and distress; and, ultimately, we persevered in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.”

Johnson said it was his hope that they all commit themselves to the pursuit of knowledge. He said not only is it something they ought to do, but something that they absolutely must do to fully realize their ambition to create value in the world.