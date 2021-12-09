Nicholas Raymond Ward

Memorial Service for the late Nicholas Ward aged 61 years, of Mangrove Drive, and formerly of Upper Bogue, Eleuthera, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11th, 2021, at Calvary Bible Church, 62 Collins Avenue (between 5th & 6th Terraces). Officiating will be Sr. Pastor Robert E. Elliot assisted by associate ministers. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to cherish his life are His Loving Wife: Cyd Charisse Ward; Daughters: Nickelle Ashli & Nicole Angel Ward; Son (and Daughter-In-Law): Nicholas Ryan (Robyn) Ward; Sister: Naomi Ward; Brothers (and Sisters-in-law): George, Harry (Julie), Donald (Yvonne), Joseph (Patricia), Kendall (Uneskia), Andrew Ward & Michael Haeward; Sisters-In-Law (and Brothers-In-Law): Prieta (Ronald) Burnside, Mizpah Munroe, Anatol (Casse) Rigby, Cleo Rolle & Sophia Howden; Brothers-In-Law (and Sisters-In-Law): Louis Jr. (Lavern), Henry & Martin Pintard; Nieces: Sonia, Georgina (James), Monique (Christopher), Matrika (Nekeino), Dr. Curtika (Kevin), Cheryl, Charmaine (Danny), Jasper, Amethyst, Sapphire, Susanna, Donyelle, Donnae, Dawn, Keisha (Dr. Leviticus), Shanique, Kendalyn, Therell (Theron), Ronet (Donald), Dr. Kesa (Dr. Lennett J.), Kharisma, Mia, Miasha, Veronica & Arnelle (Otis); Nephews: Patrick, Kevin, George Jr, Gordon, Gawaine (Erica), Greg, Kevin, Curtis Jr, Don, Godfrey Jr, Teddy, Joshua, Kyle (Taneca), Angelo, Christian, Andree, John (Greta), Theo Pintard (Latoya), Kurt, Jason (Patrice), Peron (Tara), Shannon (Olivia), Kishan, Archdeacon Scott, Travis, Travaughn, Trent, Dr. Justin (Richardette) & Arturo; God-children: Kyle, Laron, Naldo, Ge’Anne, Chanel, Kendi, Marvin, Samuel, Julianna, Jeron, Simon, Davianna & Davion; Relatives & Friends: Dr. Paul & Mavis Ward, Martin & Margaret McIntyre, Gregory & Teresa Williams, Cyril & Ramona Peet, Rev. Philip & Schell Stubbs, Pastor Rex & Jewel Major, Dr. Eugene Newry, Pastor Dale Moss, Paul Bevans, Lucille Jones, Derek & Yvette Thompson, Dianne Davis, Dr. Frederick Smith, Elizabeth Lim, Prescilla Murphy, Pastor Allan & Nancy Lee, Pastor Rob & Beth Elliott, Pastor Frederick & Helen Arnette, Pastor Clinton & Muriel Cartwright, The Ferguson, Gibson, Lockhart and Pintard families, Upper Bogue, Eleuthera Community, Calvary Bible Church family, Grace Community Church family, Camp Bahamas Ministries, Elizabeth Estates Children’s Home & Queen’s College Class of 1977.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, on Friday December 10th from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m.