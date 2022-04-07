Obituaries

Nicole Bowe Strachan

age 62 years of #15 Soldier Road she peacefully passed away at her residence on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022.

She is survived by her daughters: Nickara Bowe, Nichelle Strachan, Christi Bodie Rolle, Nickia Bodie; sisters: Dolres Cooper, Stingfield, Rose Richardson, Avarlee Collie, Marion Strachan, Brendalee Strachan, Jackie Campbell, Helen Bowe, Sonia Bowe Dames, Janeen Bowe McCartney and Antoinette Bowe brothers: Bishop Anthony Roker, Terrance Cooper, L M Bowe, Collin Bowe; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy, Palm Tree

