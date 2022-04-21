FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Service of Thanksgiving & Praise for the life of Minister Nicole Patrice Bowe-Strachan of #15 Soldier Road, Red Sea Road, will be held on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy, Palm Tree Avenue. Officiating will be Bishop Branson Gibson assisted by Associate Pastor Cecil Knowles, Bishop Julian Johnson. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Gladstone and J.F.K Drive.

Her Survivors Include: 4 Daughters: Nickara Bowe, Nichelle Strachan, Christi Bodie-Rolle (Jared Rolle), Nickia Bodie

Sisters: Matriach, Dolores Cooper Springfield, Rose Richardson, Helen Bowe, Sonia Bowe-Dames, Janeen Bowe-MccCartney, Antoinette Bowe, Marion Strachan.

Brothers:Bishop Anthony Roker, Terrance Cooper, James Strachan, Colin Bowe, L. M. Bowe.

Grandsons:Avien, Andre (Jonisha Grant-Bowe), Isaiah and Daniel Bowe. Only Granddaughter:Arya Elizabeth Seymour.

Greatgrand: Andre Jr., Andrew and Aadrecio Bowe.

Aunts & Uncles: Nigel & Kenneth Bowe (Uncles) Visna Bowe Mackay, Joan Bowe-Mackai

Nephews & Nieces: Inza Cooper, Joy (Kenneth) Thompson of Huston Texas, William Stringfeild, Kendall (Shanda) Richardson Ashanetk Roker Georgia, Anthony Jr. (Gina) Roker, Ashanta (Bishop Branson) Gibson Micheal (Leandra) Roker Keisha Russell, Keiran (Kendenique) Roker, Jermy (Angelica) Roker, Maryiandi Strachan, Kennedy Fergus, Joeann Wright, Jerome Moss of Tampa Florida., Jamal & Lamel Strachan Florida.

Sisters & sisters-in-law, Brothers in Law, Other relatives and friends including: Marion Strachan, James (Carolyn) Strachan, Brendalee Strachan, Bridgette Ferguson Goodridge, Andrea Sweeting, Lina Gobber, Stafford Evans, Kendrick Ferguson Bishop Franklyn and Dr. Roveena Ferguson and Family, Bishop Elgarnet Rahming, Minister Jacqueline Rahming and Family, Bishop Brice Thompson, Advira Thompson and Family, Bishop Rudolph (Veronia) Bowe, Averlee, Bishop Nathaniel Beneby and the entire Beneby Family, Pastor Edith Clarke and Family, Deborah Rose and Family, Mother Butler, Carlos Butler and Family, Sharon, Mother Fernander and Eloise Fernander and Family, Pastor Tim Johnson and Minister Deanna Johnson and Family, Corolyn, Kevin, Gwendolyn (Andy) Adderly, Bishop Gregory (Stephanie) Collie, The Rt. Hon. Brave Davis, Prime Minister and Family, Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, Mother Cynthia Pratt and Family, Hon. Michael Halkitis, Pia Rolle and Family, Edison Brice and the entire Brice Family, the entire Laird Street, Bain Town Family, Dr. Lesile (Beverly) Culmer, Pauline King, Felicia, William Stringfeild Jr. Kennedy, Kooper Thompson Houston Texas, Jamel, Lamel Strachan, Aluchifer Rolle, Jacquline Campbell, Gwendolyn Evan, Faith Roxbury, Dellareese Wilson, Laura Duncome, Elvis & Tanya Reckley, Maudie Brown, Julia Thompson, Stacy Gibson, Jacqueline Gibson, Joan & Daniel Bethel, Minsters Kirklain & Lara McPhee, The Bowe Family, The Godet Family, The Goodrige Family, Dina Smith, Mavis Holberto, Deborah Williams, Mark & Velinciamae Dillet Paulette Huyler, Sabrina Wright, Elizabeth Burns, The Styles, Monsignor Alfred Culmer, Bishop Mark Knowles, The Storr Family, The Rahming Family, Jacqueline Clarke McPhee, Suzzann Murray, St. Augustine class of 1975, Rettamae Lewis and Family, Eliza Russell Freeport, April Brown-Kemp and Family, Norma Rolle and Family, The DillyTree Family, Shephine Mackey, Dwyane & Harrison & Omalatisha Dean, Tamara Lundy, Vivian Evans Dean, Nicolas Jaques & Gloria Jaques and Family, Shephanie & Donna Goodridge, Ricardo Deleveaux, Glenn (Cutter) Evans, Timothy & Andre Gittens, Tanisha Innis and Hanna Family, The Pennerman Family, Work Family: Bethel Robinson Company Family, Burns House & Commonwealth Brewery Family,Tiger Finlyson and Family, Erica Rose, Sean Morre, Dennis Hanna, Brent Seymour, Keith Rolle and Family,

Church Family: Infinity Works Family, Church of God of Prophcey Seven Hills Family, Church of God of Prophcey Palm Tree Avenue Family, Bishop Clarence & Barbara Williams, (ASP) Audly Peters, Pastor Joseph Knowles Mt Theo’s Baptist Church Family

Neighbourhood Friends: Jeffery and Jenifer Deleveaux, Wilson Family, Monquie King, Edris Miller, Vernair Evans-Hanna, Mavis Douglas & Family, Stephane, Dendra, Andra, Erica and Shonda, Anya Butler and Family, Augustine & Family, Children of the late Castella Rolle & Family, Elizabeth Banister, Pat Knowles The Family Of The Late Sylvia Goodridge

Dr. Halliday, The Staff of Oncolgy P.M.H. Drexel & Patty Rolle of Nicholls Town Andros, Valndeze (BB) Evans & Family

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.