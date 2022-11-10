Nicole strengthens into a hurricane over Grand Bahama

Nicole strengthened to a hurricane this evening while making landfall on Grand Bahama, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened into a hurricane,” NHC said in an updated statement released at 6 p.m.

“The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts.”

During a press conference at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at 5 p.m., Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda said he was praying for the best.

“Grand Bahama is in the line for a direct hit… From Sweetings Cay straight to West End, we expect the hurricane to impact the whole island of Grand Bahama.”

NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell urged Grand Bahamians to follow all safety protocols.

“The persons in Grand Bahama who have to go through the brunt of this storm in the dark hours and in the early morning, I pray likewise that they would fare well and the winds would continue to remain at the lower levels. I hope it wouldn’t bloom into anything beyond that,” Russell said.

He urged residents in compromised structures to seek shelter if the weather permits.

However, he asked people to avoid moving around in the dark as extensive flooding has been reported. Widespread flooding has also been reported in Abaco. Nicole lashed Abaco with winds of up to 70 miles-per-hour throughout the day. Sea surges were also reported.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said while no loss of life or serious injuries have been reported, the government has deployed assets necessary for search and rescue and recovery.

“I would also wish to advise that tomorrow (Thursday), headed by NEMA, we will make an assessment mission to Abaco and Grand Bahama, depending on weather conditions,” he said.

“…We ask you to continue to monitor the warnings, to stay indoors until you have the all clear, and even after you have the all clear, we ask you to continue to exercise caution and care to avoid injuries or even fatalities.”

He continued: “While we are not out of the woods, I’m happy to tell you that NEMA has given the all clear for New Providence, Eleuthera and Andros.

“In those islands, schools, universities will resume classes tomorrow. All government workers are asked to return to duty.

“In the islands of Grand Bahama, Abaco, the Berry Islands and Bimini, NEMA will make an announcement in due course, but these areas continue to be under warnings.”

As Hurricane Nicole continued its assault on Grand Bahama, Cooper called for prayers.

“We have seen this before,” Cooper said. “We are a resilient people and I am confident that we will recover stronger than before.

“I repeat though that we are not yet out of the woods, particularly in Grand Bahama.

“And therefore, we ask for your continued prayers for our brothers and sisters in Grand Bahama and Abaco.”

Captain Russell said the entire country could receive the all clear by as early as tomorrow morning.