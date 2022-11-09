Nicole strengthens

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane today with maximum sustained winds of up to 75 miles per hour, Chief Meteorological Officer Geoffrey Greene said yesterday.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) held a press conference late yesterday afternoon and officials made one final appeal for residents on Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini and the Berry Islands to rush their final preparations and get to shelter or higher ground if necessary.

Greene said Nicole was moving at 10 miles per hour and was forecast to become a hurricane near or just north of Abaco and Grand Bahama today.

The storm is expected to raise water levels by four to six feet above normal tides, produce five to seven inches of rain and generate large sea swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents in the northwest Bahamas.

The storm is expected to affect The Bahamas into tomorrow.

Residents on Eleuthera, New Providence and Andros will not get tropical storm force winds and instead may experience gusts from the storm, Greene said.

NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell said parts of Abaco were already flooding yesterday afternoon.

“We are getting some reports from little Abaco, the Coopers Town area in particular, water levels are rising around the clinic in Coopers Town,” he said.

“So again, with the spring tide and eventual surge that can come from a storm passing that way, water levels can present a challenge to persons trying to move around at the last minute.”

Acting Director of Local Government Neil Campbell said the flooding in little Abaco was affecting roughly 500 people.

“They are not trapped,” Campbell said.

“In many of our islands we have areas, because of the topography, they are prone to flooding. Once those areas are flooded transportation cannot really cross so we have high terrain or heavy duty equipment that normally go in and collect these people. I don’t know if that was activated.”

He stressed that those residents have access to resources including a clinic, police and grocery stores.

Russell said officials began evacuating residents on Sweeting’s Cay yesterday morning.

“We are pleased that 36 of the 46 residents on Sweeting’s Cay adhered to our warning and they came by buses and ferries to the mainland in Grand Bahama,” he said.

“In Guana Cay, 25 people who lived in trailer homes, they evacuated to the mainland.”

Russell added that roughly 70 percent of the mobile home residents in Marsh Harbour had sought shelter.

He said there are 27 shelters in operation on Grand Bahama, Abaco, the Berry Islands, and Bimini.

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Myles LaRoda urged the remaining residents in the RVs and domes to evacuate.

“Just yesterday we heard about winds impacting around 45. Now we are looking at 65,” he said.

“In the next few hours it could get worse. So we are asking, we are begging, we are pleading [evacuate].”

ACP Zhivargo Dames said officers on the islands are prepared.

“Our officers will be very vigilant on those islands,” he said.

“Looting will not be tolerated. As a matter of fact, no illegal activities will be tolerated.”