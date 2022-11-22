Nine handed keys to new Pinecrest homes

Evita Smith, 29, and her husband, were among nine families handed keys to their new homes in the Pinecrest subdivision yesterday.

“I feel relieved,” said Smith.

“Being self-employed, it’s been a challenge, but it’s just another milestone I’ve been able to accomplish and I’m just happy for myself along with my family.”

Although a challenge, Smith, a chef, described the process of owning a home as “straightforward”.

“The process was pretty much straightforward, but the challenge was being self-employed with having to provide proof of being profitable, especially coming out of the pandemic,” she explained.

“But we were able to qualify after going to the [Department of Housing’s] fair in the earlier part of this year. We continued to keep in contact with Housing, and this is something that we’ve been trying with the department for several years, so we are very elated to finally have a breakthrough, and we’re just very excited.”

Also grateful for the government’s assistance with owning their first home are newlyweds Sharhan and Francis Marshall.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment. I feel overwhelmed,” said Sharhan Marshall.

“This is something that I’ve wanted for a really long time and this is a new start for my family and I because I’m newly married. So, this is my husband’s and my first home, and it’s just a wonderful feeling that our government can implement such a wonderful opportunity for young persons like ourselves.”

Another homeowner, Deandra McKinney-Metholall, also shared her gratitude.

“This is such a big accomplish for us and we’re just glad that we have some place where we can raise her and share memories,” she said.

Her husband, too, was proud.

“It’s a feeling of relief. Proud to have something you can call your own. A means of security. Something to start off from; to start your family from,” he said.

“I say it’s a beginning start for us and hopefully, if we keep everything spiritual, and we keep everything good, through God, we can do anything.”

Their two-year-old daughter also joined in on the festivities.

“She was so excited, she asked, ‘Mommy, are we going to see the house? Our big house?’”

McKinney-Metholall, who brought remarks on behalf of all the new homeowners, also thanked both the Ministry of Transport and Housing and Bahamas Mortgage Corporation for their continued assistance.

Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the handover was even more special than previous ones.

“It’s our third time giving keys out to the Pinecrest community and this one is even more exciting because it’s the week of Thanksgiving,” she said.

“I’m so happy to see so many young families being able to share in the joys of getting their keys and preparing and decorating for Christmas. And the Yuletide season is such a beautiful one. It’s filled with love and joy and happiness, and so that’s what I feel today.

“This particular presentation is really exciting because I know the season that’s upon us and so I’m delighted that these 18 families are able to celebrate and prepare for the holidays in their own homes. It’s a great feeling.”

Although 18 homes were ready, only nine families made it to the ceremony.

Among the homeowners were two nurses and a teacher.

Pinecrest is a private-public partnership between Arawak Homes Limited and the government. The Bahamas Mortgage Corporation is the primary mortgage partner for the project.

Homes are being constructed on 43 lots in the South Beach development, with finished houses to be sold for less than $200,000.

The average lot size is 6,000 square feet and all housing models feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms. All homes have concrete frame construction and storm-rated windows and doors.