Nine more COVID deaths

Nine COVID deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the death toll in The Bahamas since the start of the pandemic to 766.

Six of the victims were Grand Bahamians – a 61-year-old woman who died on January 19; a 76-year-old man who died on January 22; a 61-year-old woman who died on January 25; an 85-year-old woman who died on January 28; a 58-year-old woman who died on January 30 and a 59-year-old man who died on January 31.

Two women from New Providence – a 39-year-old and a 74-year-old who both died on February 8 – and a 73-year old woman from Eleuthera, who died on February 9, were also among the latest recorded deaths.

A 50-year-old man from Abaco, who died on January 19, was also confirmed to have died from COVID in Thursday’s update.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 166 people have been confirmed to have died with COVID but not because of it, while 45 deaths were still under investigation as of Saturday.

The Bahamas recorded 60 new COVID cases between Thursday and Saturday – 44 on New Providence, six on Grand Bahama, three on Abaco, three on Eleuthera, two on Andros, one on Exuma, and one with its location still pending.

As of the last update, 42 people were hospitalized with COVID in The Bahamas, notably down from the 69 who were hospitalized a week earlier on February 5.

Of those in hospital, 24 were at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), six at Doctors Hospital, and 12 in Grand Bahama Health Services.

Four people were in intensive care.

Positivity rates in recent weeks have been consistently lower than they were at the height of the fourth wave.

Saturday’s rate was 2.1 percent, while Friday’s was 5.8 percent and Thursday’s was 9.1 percent.

The figures are significantly lower than those seen early last month when rates regularly topped 35 percent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a maximum rate of five percent for at least two weeks before countries begin the reopening process.