No approval for holiday carnival

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has decided that it will not give approval for the holiday carnival to be held this year, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson advised today.

He said the advisory committee identified several reasons why the carnival should not be approved.

Among those, he said the Ministry of Health and Wellness is not adequately satisfied that people from separate households will remain three to six feet away from each other.

Additionally, he said the ministry is not satisfied that carnival officials would be able to consistently enforce COVID rules.

Watson said several emails to carnival officials have gone unanswered and the carnival has not provided the ministry with the number of people expected to attend.

Another key reason why approval wasn’t given is that children under the age of 11 do not have access to vaccines in The Bahamas and could be negatively impacted, Watson said.

Operators of the annual Christmas carnival, which has not operated in The Bahamas since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, have already started setting up equipment.