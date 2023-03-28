‘No cause for concern’

Despite concerns from some fishermen and eco-tour operators regarding the impact of Carnival cruise port’s construction on the surrounding environment, representatives from two environmental groups said upon visiting the site, they saw no cause for alarm.

“After a thorough and detailed visit from the oceanside by Waterkeepers and Grand Bahama News, I find, at this particular point and time, no untoward concern,” said Joseph Darville, chairman of Save The Bays.

“And at this time, I personally would give Carnival a very high grade for how they are carrying out this particular project with respect to deep water dredging, coral movement and restoration in that particular vicinity.”

Darville said there is still concern about the impact on the mangrove forest.

“We have been hesitating, me personally, to investigate the onshore section mainly where the abundance of the mangrove forest is found,” he said.

“We will do that at a later date because we want to give Carnival the chance to correct any sort of untoward impact, if any, to the mangroves in that area.”

He added, “We will inspect that in the very near future and I am hoping to be accompanied by the minister of environment, Vaughn Miller, to make sure that he has a clear understanding with respect to any unnecessary or any untoward impact upon the mangroves forest in that area.”

Darville also stressed that, at a later date, divers will be engaged to investigate the corals that have been moved and transplanted.

Waterkeepers Bahamas Communication Officer Javan Hunt said he, too, was satisfied with what he saw.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I was happy; what was in my mind, I didn’t see that in the water. I didn’t see anything to be too concerned about other than murky water,” Hunt said.

“We detected no indication of any oil sheen on the water, no debris on the shore nor in the water, and no gob of oil on the coastal area. The murky water would obviously be a result of the dredging. So, everything else seems to be in order, in my opinion.”

After receiving several calls alleging debris in the water, cloudy water causing low visibility, the apparent unsuccessful replanting of the coral, and what appeared to be an oil sheen on the ocean surface in the area of the cruise port site, Grand Bahama News joined the environmentalists for a tour of the area on Friday.

Most of the callers making the complaints were reluctant to go on record because they say the project is needed for Grand Bahama.

However, they stressed that while the cruise port is welcomed, they expect the project to be carried out properly.

Owner of Calabash Eco Adventures Shamie Rolle shared his concerns on the record.

“Because of the dredging that’s taking place for Carnival, I can’t see three feet in front of me,” Rolle said.

His company’s kayaking and snorkeling tours usually take place at Peterson Cay, a few miles offshore from Carnival’s construction site.

Rolle said during the three times he went out to the area recently, visibility was horrible, and he believes it will have an impact on the coral.

“I think for the coral, it’s going to be very difficult to differentiate between a zooplankton (tiny floating animals they eat) and the particles in the water from the dredging,” Rolle said.

“So, I do have a major concern with that.”

But Carnival insists it is strictly following environmental laws.

Asked about concerns raised, a Carnival spokesperson said in a statement, “Carnival’s work on the Grand Bahama Cruise Port has continued to advance, and we have made great progress, while keeping local and central authorities fully informed. We completed the coral relocation per the approved environmental plan, as well as the clearing of vegetation at the construction site.

“We are currently almost finished with the dredging component of the project, and are performing site filling at the construction site, which we plan to raise 12 to 15 feet above sea level to protect it from severe storms.”

The statement continued, “Carnival follows strict environmental monitoring and reporting requirements from the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP). In fact, we just filed our monthly report this past week affirming the health of the coral mitigation reef.

“We continue to work with both agencies to ensure we are in compliance with all environmental regulations and welcome a site visit from DEPP as part of ongoing collaborative efforts, which is a standard part of the construction and regulatory process.”

DEPP Director Dr. Rhiana Neely said her department received reports regarding coral replanting concerns.

“Those have not been confirmed at this time,” Neely said. “A site visit is being scheduled to confirm the situation on the ground.”

Neely did not give a date for the site inspection.

Meanwhile, Bahamas National Trust (BNT) Executive Director Lakeisha Anderson-Rolle said the organization was made aware of residents’ concerns about the impact on the surrounding environment.

“Issues raised include how sedimentation and run-off from the construction site may be impacting corals and other marine life in the area,” Anderson-Rolle said.

“The BNT is particularly concerned about how this construction can affect coastal and marine environments in the nearby Peterson Cay National Park.

“Following consultation with the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection and representatives from Carnival Cruise Lines, the BNT’s parks and science team members will be included in an assessment to determine if there is any negative impact within the park boundary as a result of the port construction.

“We thank the Grand Bahama community for their concern and wish to assure them that the BNT will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide the public with an update if this development is affecting Peterson Cay National Park.”

Carnival Cruise Line broke ground on the $200 million cruise port on Grand Bahama last May.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said at the time the East Grand Bahama project will generate 1,000 permanent jobs, and hundreds of construction jobs, and will play a critical role in engineering Grand Bahama’s economic growth.