‘No ceilings’

For the first time, almost 15 years to the date, the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) Rebels women’s basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll.

Bahamian Head Coach Yolett ‘Coach Yo’ McPhee-McCuin and the Rebels upset the 23rd ranked University of Kentucky Wildcats, 63-54, on the road at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday, putting them in position to be chosen as one of the top 25 teams in the nation when the new rankings were released.

As anticipated, they cracked the top 25, coming in at number 24.

The Rebels (17-2, 5-1 SEC) has won four straight games and 17 of their last 18 after losing their opening game of the season to the Belmont University Bruins. They are tied for second in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) with a 5-1 win/loss record, a far cry from their 4-10 conference record a year ago, and just two years ago when they were a winless 0-16. The Rebels is off to their best start in SEC play in 12 seasons.

“It means a lot for the program, personally, not for me so much, just because there’s so much more basketball we have to go, but for the program, it means a lot,” said McPhee-McCuin. “… this is why they came here – to just change… be legendary. I think for the university and the trajectory of where we’re trying to go, it’s a lot of recruitment. It means something. I’m very pleased and happy that we may finally get that recognition. I want to give all the credit to our players. They have earned it, and they have been working tirelessly. Honestly, I’ve always felt like we were one of the top teams in the country. I don’t know that I need the AP poll to tell me that. It’s going to be pretty cool for our university, our program and our fan base. For these players, it means a lot.”

The Rebels has little time to rest on their laurels as they play the number one team in the nation, the South Carolina Gamecocks, on Thursday, in a game that was postponed from the opening week of the new year due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. They are now set to play each other in a nationally televised primetime game from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, this Thursday. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN and will tip off at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The Gamecocks has lost just one game this season – a one-point loss (70-69) to the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri, on December 30, 2021. They have a 17-1, 5-1 SEC win/loss record, tied for second in the conference with the Rebels.

For the Rebels, the No. 24 ranking is the program’s first since the Rebels came in at No. 22 on January 22, 2007.

Utilizing their motto ‘No ceilings’, ‘Coach Yo’ and the Rebels are in the midst of a historic season. They reeled off 13 straight wins after losing their season opener for the third-longest win streak in program history. With two victories against ranked opponents, against then-No. 18 South Florida and this past Sunday at No. 23 Kentucky, the Rebels positioned themselves to be included in the poll. The Wildcats dropped to 8-7, 1-4 SEC, with the loss.

The Rebels will head to South Carolina this Thursday for its first test as a ranked team in the AP Poll.

Playing heavy defense is something that McPhee-McCuin has preached since she took over the head coaching job in 2018.

The Rebels is one of the better defensive teams in the nation, limiting their opponents to just 53.4 points per game this season – tied for 14th in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I play. They are 12th in the country in scoring margin, winning by an average of 17.9 points per game.

Following the South Carolina game, the Rebels to the SJB (Sandy and John Black) Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi, face the number 13 University of Georgia Bulldogs (15-4, 4-3 SEC) on the Rebels’ home court. That game will be held on Sunday, January 30 and will tip off at 1 p.m. It will be televised on the SEC Network.