No contract? No problem

Once again, the opportunity to advance the education of the Bahamian public on a matter of public concern has been lost by being presented in the press only as a matter of political one-upmanship. A construction accident offered the opportunity to help the Bahamian public understand the principles behind construction contracts, the ignorance of which has caused ordinary Bahamians a lot of money and a lot of pain. There was an opportunity to educate the public about the value of having clear, documented agreements that allow for transparency and accountability, and once again that opportunity was lost.

Instead, we were treated to headlines that blamed a “worker” for a contractor’s responsibility and multiple pages of ridiculous rhetoric about a “verbal” contract, self-insurance and opposition versus government who-done-it.

The only thing worse than making a mistake, they say, is not learning anything from it. What has the public learned about what should happen when the Government builds a project on their behalf? Not much, except that the representatives of the Government think verbal contracts and self-insurance (whatever that is) are OK and that a “worker” can be held responsible for the work the contractor is being paid for. The press taught the first lesson, the prime minister gave the master class and the leader of the opposition wrapped up and summarized. They all decided they did not need experts, like the architects, engineers or building inspectors involved to complete the expert parts of the course.

So, tomorrow, you can be sure, the behavior will be repeated and there will be arguments about who is right and who is wrong, and there will be no principles to guide the next contract officer who lets a “verbal” contract with no insurance.

Before I continue, let me be clear that I am representing only myself, and not the architectural profession, whose silence on this important issue I find curious. That role belongs to the Institute of Bahamian Architects. Similarly, the engineering profession has its own spokespeople.

A building under construction requires several controls for successful completion.

1. First there is a need to ensure that what is to be built has actually been agreed between the owner and the contractor. That is, the scope, the quality and the cost. This usually requires documents that define the scope and quality (e.g., drawings and specifications) and signatures that confirm agreement on cost and time.

2. Secondly, the owner makes a commitment to spending a fixed sum of money, and how that money is paid out to the contractor must be agreed. The only power the owner wields during the construction of a project (usually through an architect or project manager) is the flow of money, and not having an agreement on how it is to be paid out is usually disastrous.

3. Thirdly, all projects are subject to changes, leading to “extras” (or deductions). Negotiating with a contractor can be very expensive for the average owner, unless there are processes agreed beforehand, or the owner engages professional help.

4. Then there is a need to establish a process for agreeing when the work, both its individual parts and the whole project, will be accepted as complete, including an accounting of cost and time satisfactory to both the owner and the contractor.

5. Because there are so many concerns, there is a need for the contractor to protect his workers (worker’s compensation insurance), the general public (liability insurance) and the owner (property insurance), for which the contractor and the owner would buy insurance coverages.

While it is certainly possible to agree these things with a handshake, no construction project should never be so casual. A contract to supply print paper might be verbal, but constructing a building should never be.

Finally, within the administration of a proper construction contract, inspections by the design professionals and the building control officers would tend to prevent the failure of a structural element. But if failure does occur, there is a chain of responsibility that begins with the contractor, then the design team and so forth. But it is very unlikely to ever reach “a worker”.

Much of the public is ignorant of the benefits of architectural and engineering services, and base their choices of professional service on the amount of the fee. Even fewer are prepared to pay for proper contract administration. As a result, the vast majority of Bahamians choose not to have either a written contract or someone to administer one, assuming they will be saving money. They are most often wrong.

• Pat Rahming is an architect, writer and songwriter who is passionate about the importance of the built environment and its importance to the social development of The Bahamas. He can be reached at prahming@gmail.com or via his blog “From the Black Book” at prahming.wordpress.com. He welcomes other points of view.