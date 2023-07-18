No date yet for Fishing Hole Causeway reopening

West Grand Bahama motorists are wondering what is holding up the reopening of Fishing Hole Road Causeway that has been closed since March for repairs, resurfacing and line painting.

“This is going on too long now,” said Eight Mile Rock resident Henry Forbes.

“The bridge is paved and the lines are down, what is taking them so long to open it up now?”

Forbes, who drives to Freeport for work daily, said that while he appreciates that the lower alternate road was paved for use as an alternate route, the bridge needs to be open for access.

“This is hurricane season and I pray we don’t have any bad weather, but if we do and the causeway is still closed, West Grand Bahama people will be cut off again,” he said.

The causeway into and out of the western end of the island was initially closed in December 2022 following several “slip and slide” accidents on a section of the overpass.

Following consultation with the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), Ministry of Public Works officials closed the causeway for repaving.

Barricades were placed to stop traffic from entering and exiting the bridge with a promised two-month deadline for completion of the project.

In March, one month after the promised reopening, residents’ frustrations boiled over and West Grand Bahama Chief Councilor George “Jimmy” Smith removed the barricades.

Authorities moved quickly to shut down the causeway again, and the government announced that Bahamas Hot Mix (BHM) was given the project contract.

Grand Bahama News reached out to BHM for comment regarding the progress and a reopening date of the causeway, but company representative Scott Weavin would only say that work is still ongoing and directed further inquiries to the Ministry of Public Works.

Family Island engineer David Cox told Grand Bahama News, “I can say the work is 97 percent completed and the ministry is happy with the work so far.”

But Cox said they ran into an unforeseen technical difficulty.

“We are waiting on a special bridge joint compound that is being sourced in the UK and the wrong product came at first. So, it’s taking longer than expected.”

Cox said that BHM has told the ministry that the product should arrive this week and that they anticipate the bridge being reopened within a week of the joint compound arriving.

He noted that it was fortunate that the ministry had resurfaced the service road.

Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, resident Lynn Smith said that while she would prefer to be driving the higher causeway rather than the service road, she is happy something is being done about the slippery surface.

“I would like for the bridge to be fixed properly. So, if it takes a bit longer than the officials announced, then so be it,” Smith said.

Fishing Hole Bridge was constructed at a total cost of $9.2 million and spans 900 feet across Hawksbill Creek connecting West Grand Bahama and Freeport.

The government initially contracted All Bahamas Construction to construct Fishing Hole Road Bridge in 2015. However, due to delays including Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, and Dorian in 2016, 2017 and 2019, respectively, the causeway was not officially opened until 2020.