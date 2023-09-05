No evidence swimming pigs mistreated, officials say

Officials who investigated Celebrity Eco Tours, a tour company located at Crystal Beach off Deadman’s Reef, for possible animal cruelty after claims in a TikTok video of its swimming pig tour circulated on social media last week, found no evidence of animal mistreatment, according to General Manager of the Grand Bahama Ministry of Tourism office Nuvolari Chootosingh.

The video was filmed by two women, Felicia Wilson and Gabby Nikolle, who were upset when the tour guides started corralling what appeared to be very reluctant pigs into the water.

They also claimed that the pigs were forced to swim long distances and noted that they seemed distressed and had red eyes.

Nikolle also took Margaritaville at Sea to task, saying that a lack of transparency led her to believe that the pigs would be similar to those that freely roam Big Major Cay in the Exumas.

With 222,300 views on TikTok, the video prompted the creation of a Change.org online petition, which had 430 plus signatures at last reports, calling for stronger regulation of Swimming with Pigs tours.

This is the second time Celebrity Eco Tours has made international news due to similar claims of animal cruelty.

In 2019, stories appeared in the Daytona Beach News-Journal and South Florida Sun Sentinel after Canadian travel blogger Kennidy Fisher reported in a blog that went viral on Facebook that the pigs were being kept on a small cay off Crystal Beach.

In response to recent claims, the Ministry of Tourism and the Department of Agriculture conducted an assessment on August 31.

“They are well housed, fed, and given water and shelter. They also have veterinarian monthly checkups on those animals,” Chootosingh said.

“We’ve had this tour going on for a number of years now and thousands of guests have had this experience with no complaints. However, the Ministry of Tourism will continue to do what it must to ensure that all is well.”

In an August 31 report on ZNS, Department of Agriculture Officer-In-Charge Deon Gibson noted that the pigs were healthy.

“The videos that were circulating with the pigs in the water, obviously it’s rough today, so we’re not able to see that in action. But we will continually have spot inspections where we’ll monitor it,” Gibson said.

In the same report, Celebrity Eco Tours Communications Consultant Peter Adderley addressed the pig corralling explaining, “They get stubborn at times, and they have to be guided. Once they’re in the water, that’s their joy.”

In a release sent to Grand Bahama News, Celebrity Eco Tours further refuted the claims.

It stated, “They are naturally strong swimmers who love the water. [The] occasional red eyes are a result of the salt and sun. Our pigs eat organic food and drink fresh water in a timely manner.

“They receive regular medical exams to ensure top-level fitness. The concerns expressed on the video are noted, but the observations lack informed insight.”

When asked about the distance the pigs swim regularly, the company responded, “The time and distance related to their swimming coincide with their fitness and love for the water.”

Margaritaville at Sea was also contacted for a comment.

“We’re sorry the Swimming with the Pigs experience did not meet the guest’s expectations, as this tour offered by Celebrity Eco Tours is one of many of our popular and well-rated shore excursions,” it said.

“Margaritaville at Sea partners with several highly rated local businesses on Grand Bahama Island as do all the major cruise lines who call on the island. Margaritaville at Sea regularly conducts site visits to our partners to ensure a high level of service is delivered to our guests.”

Despite the investigation by tourism officials and the assurances that the pigs are well treated, the video has made eco-tourism stakeholders and animal advocates wary, including Humane Society of Grand Bahama Executive Director Elizabeth “Tip” Burrows, West End Ecology Tours owner Keith Cooper, and President of the Original Swimming Pigs Limited Bernadette Chamberlain.

Burrows said numerous calls were made to the Humane Society but noted that the organization is limited in its response due to weaknesses in animal protection legislation and a lack of follow through when offenses are reported.

“You can make more laws, but unless you’re going to put actual teeth behind them, they’re useless,” she said.

Burrows also referenced the Animal Protection and Control Act which would allow government entities and animal welfare organizations to work collaboratively to inspect, regulate, and persecute animal-holding establishments if upheld.

“I’d like to see the government partner with the animal welfare groups that are already doing the work but need the resources and authority to take action,” she said.

“We at the Humane Society do not support any sort of excursion that exploits animals. But, we do recognize the success of the Exuma swimming pigs and the want to replicate that success. However, it’s not humanely possible. It’s not an organic situation.”

Chamberlain worries about the duplicate tours that have sprung up on various islands, saying the uniqueness of the original tour is not well understood.

She noted that the swimming pigs on Big Major Cay were decades in the making from the 1950s as they often approached caretakers and passersby who periodically fed them.

She added, “If they don’t want to swim, we don’t make them swim. They usually go out to the ocean automatically as soon as they see the boats coming, but we respect those who don’t. Even if they do, they don’t typically swim that far.”

Chamberlain explained that the pigs have adapted to the cay as the natural vegetation allows them to self-sustain and their snouts have evolved to point upwards.

Cooper also shared Chamberlain’s worry that the video could tarnish Grand Bahama’s reputation and eco-tourism product.

He noted excursions of this type require extensive knowledge, tested practice, and the utmost care, saying that he observed stingrays four years prior to creating his tour in 2016.

“If you don’t respect the animal, the animal cannot provide you with the experience that you hope the guests would enjoy,” Cooper said.

“I ascertain who’s there in terms of the animals and how the stingrays will react to them.”

He continued. “We’ve become more ignorant in terms of our awareness. We must make it a commitment to know that all animals have feelings, personalities, and rights. Just as we deserve to live, to breathe, and to be cared for, they do too.”