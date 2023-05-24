‘No hope in sight’

As many petroleum retailers in New Providence continued to refuse to sell diesel at their stations for a second day yesterday, Vice President of the Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association (BPRA) Vasco Bastian said many operators feel hopeless as their plea to the government to adjust their margins has fallen on deaf ears.

“It makes absolutely no sense selling diesel,” said Bastian, as he again highlighted the plight of retailers who have been asking the government for over a year now to change the fixed margins to allow them to make a reasonable profit.

“If you buy $5,000 worth of diesel, you probably wouldn’t even make $800. You’d probably make $200, $300. It makes no sense.

“It has become so expensive to purchase diesel that the return on your investment doesn’t make sense. Diesel is more so a convenience product that you have. It’s 34 cents on every gallon. And you don’t sell any more than probably 200 to 300 gallons per site per day. It makes no sense. Diesel price globally is higher than gas.”

Bastian said simply put, retailers just can’t afford to purchase diesel any longer and sell at the current margin.

A prolonged stoppage of diesel sales could have significant negative impact on the local economy as truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, taxi drivers, tour operators and jitney drivers all use diesel to make a living.

“Everyone is being affected,” Bastian noted.

“The jitney drivers are being affected. The taxi drivers are being affected. The wholesalers need diesel in their trucks to deliver goods to different customers that they have. This is a multi-faceted issue. This isn’t just us. This affects everybody. No diesel for two days?”

The government declined to make any public statements on the matter for a second day with Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis telling reporters that drivers who need diesel can still find it on the island.

Some Shell service stations are among those not participating in the action.

Bastian yesterday renewed his plea for the government to resolve the matter concerning retailers.

“Just resolve it and everyone go on their merry way,” he said. “It’s been 14 months now, nearly 15 months of just asking and trying to get some action. I am hoping and praying that the government will just come and try work with us. It’s depressing. It’s a sense of hopelessness as a Bahamian gas station operator in The Bahamas.

“It’s been two days. It only can get worse.”

Bastian said retailers are at the end of their rope as the cost of staying in business continues to rise.

He described the current situation as “dire”.

“We are having to pay salaries; having to pay National Insurance; having to pay an increase in minimum wage; having to pay for additional security in a country that’s riddled with crime; having to pay increased credit card fees; having to pay increased bank fees; having to pay increased electricity,” he said.

“Bahamian businesses in The Bahamas in the gas station industry are struggling and these are Bahamian investors in this economy who are struggling like this and there’s no hope in sight when you can feel hopeless and you have so many families directly and indirectly involved in this industry, some people who have been in this industry 40 years, 50 years.”

Bastian said the retailers take no satisfaction in discontinuing the sale of diesel, but many feel discouraged.

“We want to hear from the government,” he said. “We want to resolve this matter. We’ve been patient, positive and we have been praying.”

On March 14, Prime Minister Philip Davis said he asked members of the BPRA to give the government another two weeks to address their challenges.

“The retailers do have serious issues concerning their survivability in the context of what’s happening worldwide,” Davis told reporters at the Office of the Prime Minister this morning.

“A lot of the challenges that they face, I’m sympathetic to and I understand their need to survive. I’ve asked them to give us another two weeks to assess the situation and see how best we could help them.”

At the time, the prime minister said, “The challenge we have is how we prevent further burden on the traveling public and we need to see how we could delicately balance bringing relief to them, and at the same time not overly burdening the consumers.”

Two weeks passed with no action from the government.

Two and a half months later, the retailers say there is no more room for them to maneuver in the current circumstances.