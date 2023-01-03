No more waiting on the ‘porch’

Patients seeking emergency care at Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) in downtown Freeport over Christmas had to wait outside in the chilly temperatures.

The hospital’s waiting room was converted in early 2020 to accommodate COVID patients and since then, people seeking care have had to wait on the porch outside which became a concern during the recent cold snap with temperatures dipping to the low 60s.

“We will fix that,” promised newly appointed RMH administrator Jessica Cartwright, speaking with Grand Bahama News on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, given what’s happening in the ER … I am deeply sorry [about] the grave inconveniences that patients had to deal with, but we are working extremely hard to make sure we get rid of that once and for all.

“COVID forced us to make decisions immediately and we had to make the most of what we had. Unfortunately, we had to displace our patients and put them on the porch.”

During a Zoom press conference in October, Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Managing Director Dr. Aubynette Rolle announced that two large modular units were purchased to address issues related to bed availability, isolation, and rehabilitation concerns at the hospital.

The units will allow the temporary isolation area to be returned to its pre-COVID function as the A&E waiting room.

Grand Bahama News reported last month that the modulars were expected to arrive on December 13, and that the area for their installation was being prepared.

“All the components for the modular buildings are on property and the work to get those buildings installed will begin right after the holidays,” Cartwright said.

“The contractor will be in place digging the foundation and putting down the concrete slabs that the buildings are going to rest on.”

She said the preparation phase should take a month to complete.

“So, we envision by the end of January, early February, we will be putting the modulars on their base and connecting them, so that we can provide service to our customers.”

Cartwright added, “When the modular units are completed, it will allow for those patients that are waiting and need to be isolated or away from the main ER floor … the buildings will support that.”

She said one of the units will be used for rehabilitation/therapeutic services and the other for isolation/hospital services.

“The isolation modular will be set up in the parking lot at the front area of the ambulance base of the emergency section (facing The Mall), while the rehab unit will be installed in the area where the administration offices were (East Atlantic Drive).”

Cartwright noted that the isolation unit will also address bed availability which declined after Hurricane Dorian.

Prior to the 2019 storm, which severely damaged the hospital, the bed capacity was 98. Following renovations and repairs, that number decreased to 92.

“The isolation modular has 17 beds allocated in it, so those beds are going to be made available and should provide a level of relief in the short term,” she said.

Acknowledging that these projects are only temporary, Cartwright added, “The government is working on the new hospital, and they are very deliberate that they don’t just talk it this term, but it actually gets done.”

In December, while on island for the governor general’s annual visit to the hospital, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville announced that the property for the new hospital has been identified and the next phase of the project is putting the bid out to tender.

“Minister is expected to come to Grand Bahama to make additional announcements with respect to that, but we are moving ahead in that regard aggressively,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright, who became administrator in September, stressed that despite the challenges, including nursing shortages, Grand Bahamians remain resilient.

She said Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) lost 19 nurses through resignations in 2021 and 14 last year.

“For GBHS, that is significant, because we don’t normally see nurses resign. And so, to see these numbers, it does [create] a deficit not only for our hospital, but for our community clinics as well,” Cartwright said.

Recently, the government had a recruitment exercise to engage nurses from overseas, and the Bahamas Nurses Union signed a new industrial agreement with PHA, which includes a retention plan.

Referring to her team at the hospital, Cartwright said, “They have worked through Dorian and COVID, where many of them have experienced loss. So, I am sensitive to that. It is a balancing act right now, but we are working together.”

Carwright hopes for more emphasis to be placed on the Oncology Center.

“There has been progress,” she noted. “We have two doctors [who] service those patients, however, there is more we can do.”

She said the hospital’s mammogram machine is working and available.

“I encourage women, if they have not been screened, to do so,” Cartwright said.

Looking ahead, she added, “I want to see us be more engaged with NHI (National Health Insurance) to provide even more efficient care in our community clinics. I want to see the Rand expand, grow, and become more efficient in service.

“That, in a nutshell, is my vision, to support the team to enable us to do what we do well.”