No new trial for Julien Believe in COVID protocol violation case

Popular entertainer Julien “Believe” Thompson will no longer face prosecution for hosting a social gathering during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

In July, before she demitted office, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt ruled that Thompson had a case to answer to the allegations.

Ferguson-Pratt, who is now an acting Supreme Court judge, adjourned the matter to September 29.

When Thompson appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on that date, his lawyers, Ryszard Humes and Dwyan Rodgers, objected to the case starting again while citing a Court of Appeal decision on the issue.

As a result, the matter was withdrawn.

Police issued a $92,000 ticket to Thompson after they shut down an event that he allegedly hosted at Bahama Barrels on West Hill Street on April 25, 2021.

Thompson contested the ticket and went to trial.