No one should die of AIDS-related illnesses in this era because treatment works, said Dr. Richard Amenyah, director, UNAIDS multi-country office in the Caribbean. He said it saves lives.

Amenyah encourages Caribbean governments to continue to put their people and communities first, and to keep investing in HIV and health programs to increase life expectancy, and build and protect human capital for turbo-charging the sustainable development goals.

“There will be obstacles, but with political leadership and investment in the AIDS response to sustain and scale up what works and removing harmful laws and policies, and through partnership and global solidarity, the Caribbean will be on the right path to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030,” said Amenyah.

Many people should not be uninitiated in care. He said governments must ask themselves what the sociocultural and policy and legislative barriers are that keep men and children across the region away from HIV prevention and treatment services.

“It is important to note that like regions such as sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, men living with HIV in the Caribbean are still significantly less likely than women living with HIV to be on treatment. Since 2010, antiretroviral therapy coverage has increased from 19 percent to 63 percent among men, and from 21 percent to 74 percent among women by end of 2022. Sadly, while several countries have eliminated mother-to-child transmission of HIV, children are lagging in treatment across the region as only 39 percent of the 11,000 children living with HIV are on treatment. In 2022, treatment coverage among males varied across the region, ranging from as low as 38 percent in Suriname to a high of 81 percent in The Bahamas. Whereas among females, treatment ranged from a low of 49 percent in Belize to a high of 83 percent in Haiti. Obviously, more work is needed to improve access to treatment among men and children in the region.”

At the end of 2022, young people remained an area of concern for the Bahamas AIDS Foundation, and, as a result, HIV/AIDS education, awareness, and information about prevention must continue, according to Camille Lady Barnett, foundation president.

In 2020, Lady Barnett described the teen and young adult positivity numbers as “interesting”, as 21 percent of new cases were between the ages of 15 and 24.

Lady Barnett said there were 133 new reported cases of HIV as of 2019, which she said shows that new cases continue to decline as The Bahamas gets closer and closer to zero new cases.

“There was zero HIV transmission from mother to child in the last three years [2019, 2020 and 2021],” said Lady Barnett as the foundation geared up to commemorate World AIDS Day on Thursday, December 1.

She said there was also an increase in the number of people living with HIV who are accessing the needed medical treatment.

Barnett said the Ministry of Health reported that there had been a 67 percent increase in HIV-positive people accessing medication from 2012 to 2021.

AIDS-related deaths declined from 114 in 2010 to 92 in 2017, and down to 70 people in 2019, according to the foundation president.

The statistics show that there are 4,447 people living with HIV in The Bahamas which equates to 1.3 percent of the population. This was down from 2017 when there were 5,287 persons living with HIV.

Amenyah said the pathway to end AIDS in the Caribbean is clear, but that it requires political leadership, investment in evidence-informed initiatives to bridge the gaps within and among communities living with and most affected by HIV, and removing discriminatory laws and policies.

“The Caribbean region has an estimated 330,000 people living with HIV, of which 83 percent know their status and 68 percent are on treatment. However, 57 percent of people living with HIV are virally suppressed and thus have a reduced risk of transmitting the virus to their sexual partners. The region therefore still has over 100,000 people still waiting to be put on treatment,” said the director for the UNAIDS multi-country office in the Caribbean.

Amenyah said the just-released 2023 UNAIDS Global AIDS Report highlights that countries with strong political leadership invest in scaling up evidence-based HIV prevention and treatment; tackle the inequalities holding back progress; engage and enable communities and civil society organizations in their vital watchdog role in the response; and make available domestic resources which is sufficient and sustainable.

“UNAIDS believes these are key components of what is required to end AIDS as a public health threat and thereby advance progress to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).”

He said the progress to end AIDS in the Caribbean needs to be sustained. By end of 2022, there was a 15 percent reduction in new HIV infections since 2010 (18 percent among males and 13 percent among females).

“It is worthy to note, however, that there was an observed nominal increase in new HIV infections in the Caribbean from 14,000 in 2021 to 16,000 in 2022. AIDS deaths declined by 53 percent between 2010 and 2022. These epidemiological shifts vary across different countries in the region and continuous efforts are needed to sustain downwards the incidence and mortality trends.”

The public health specialist said commendably that many countries in the region are integrating communicable and non-communicable diseases to deliver HIV services at the primary healthcare level.

“All these pathways show that Caribbean countries have a clear path to sustainably end AIDS in the region. Jamaica, for example, is piloting social contracting and public-private initiatives as part of a multi-sectoral HIV response involving civil society organizations and the private health sector to deliver high-quality HIV-related services.”

According to Amenyah, the catastrophic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the debt crisis, and the ongoing climate crisis have further weakened socioeconomic development and resilience in the Caribbean sub-region.

“Even though most of the Caribbean countries are classified as middle or upper middle-income countries, they are highly indebted due to lack of access to concessional loans which help make it difficult to fully invest in health to achieve universal health coverage from domestic resources. Notwithstanding the difficulties, Caribbean governments should be applauded for their full commitment and support for the 2021 Political Declaration on AIDS to end the HIV epidemic as a public health threat by 2030. To ensure long-term sustainability, most governments across the region fully cover the HIV treatment programs in their countries. Some countries, however, receive international funding from The Global Fund and the President Emergency Response for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) to scale up their HIV responses.”

Amenyah said ending AIDS is a political and economic choice, and most governments in the Caribbean are making the effort to put the health and well-being of their people first. That, he said, is why declines in new infections and AIDS mortalities are being seen. However, he said there should be no room for complacency as stigma and discrimination toward people living with HIV and key populations is still rampant.

“These negative attitudes and behaviors have the potential of pushing people further underground with a consequence of uncontrolled spread of HIV, and late presentation with advanced HIV disease and premature deaths,” he said.

HIV/AIDS education has always been priority for the foundation.

Discrimination and stigmatization remain a major factor, Lady Barnett previously told The Nassau Guardian.