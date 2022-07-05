No sale for Old Bahama Bay with Kingwood

The proposed purchase of Old Bahama Bay, formerly the Ginn Sur Mer anchor development in West End, by Kingwood International Resorts, has fallen through, Grand Bahama News understands.

In April, Grand Bahama News reported that Old Bahama Bay Resort and Yacht Harbour, operated by Ginn Clubs and Resort, was negotiating a sale to Kingwood International Resorts, which was promising a mega hotel, world-class marina and casino – named Reunion Cay.

John MacDonald, president of Island Ventures Resort and Club (IVRC), the Old Bahama Bay management company, stated at that time that proposed buyer Kingwood International was working on closing the sale of the Ginn’s bankrupt property in West End; however, no contract had been signed.

Old Bahama Bay, West End’s anchor hotel, has had a checkered history since the elaborate Ginn project came to a standstill with then-developer Bobby Ginn. The multimillion-dollar Ginn Clubs and Resorts defaulted on its project financing in 2011.

The Florida-based Ginn Company sought to develop a new tourism project in 2009, but defaulted on a $650 million Credit Suisse loan which was to be used to fund the Ginn Sur Mer project.

The project was to include thousands of home sites, a four-star resort hotel, two golf courses, an airport and an enlarged marina.

Both the resort and the Ginn properties face numerous lawsuits filed by disgruntled buyers, current owners as well as Bahamians who are claiming the Ginn land is generational.

Ginn Sur Mer, to the east of Old Bahama Bay, featured 2,150 acres and deep water canals.

It is now owned by Lenders Lubert Adler and Credit Suisse. The same investors own the marina at Old Bahama Bay and the resort area pools.

According to the Davis administration, it is still looking for the right buyer.

“I am unable to speak to the application of private entities,” Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper said.

“This, however, is an important landmark project for Grand Bahama Island. We want there to be a developer with significant resources, a clear vision for the property and a willingness to partner in the shared vision for the island. The government is committed to helping to find such a partner.”

Kingwood’s website had heavily marketed its proposed project to South Florida residents, offering them a chance to own a piece of paradise.

“Reunion Cay will offer a collection of pristine oceanfront lots for custom homes, as well as turnkey beach bungalows and modern marina and beachfront condos that take their design cues from the island’s pristine white sand beaches, lush tropical gardens, and clear turquoise waters,” the website read.

When asked if the sale had not gone through, and if the government had rejected their bid, Nina Gann, marketing and sales manager of Reunion Cay Bahamas, said, “Printing that or any story referencing that would be inaccurate. The sale is progressing with the closing date near.”

This was in complete contrast to MacDonald’s statement that a new partner is already in the wings and has been in talks with the government since the Minnis administration.

“Over the past 12 months, we have had several face-to-face meetings with Kingwood at their location in Kissimmee, Florida,” MacDonald said.

“Based on the lack of activity other than marketing, it comes as no surprise to hear that Kingwood’s proposed project on the former Ginn Sur Mer has been rejected.

“We are both hopeful and eager to see a capable suitor for the former Ginn Sur Mer project as it will be good for all of Grand Bahama. I am currently working with Coakley International, a group of well-organized individuals out of the state of Washington that has the funds, expertise and ambition to move this project forward.”

According to MacDonald, President Shane Coakley has been a pleasure to work with and he and his partners toured the Old Bahama Bay Resort and Yacht Harbour on June 17.

“I have further been advised that the investment company has already retained attorney Fred Smith to assist in the government approval process,” MacDonald said.

“I can say with certainty that anyone who retains attorney Smith is serious business, folks.”

Smith, who is in London for Privy Council proceedings, said he spoke with the Coakley group last year and did not have any updates, but was pleased to hear that a project was forthcoming.

James Sarles, of Sarles Realty, told Grand Bahama News that “it has been very long for decisions to come on the property sale, and they have held up progress. But, we are excited to see who the next group in the wings are and what are their plans. We want to see West End succeed.”