No ‘smoking gun’ found to stop RCI’s PI project, says environmentalist

Atlantis’ environmental consultant Eric Carey told reporters yesterday that he could not find the “smoking gun” that would discredit Royal Caribbean International’s environmental impact assessment (EIA) for its Royal Beach Club project, that is set to be built on the western end of Paradise Island.

Eric Carey, who is the chief executive officer of ONE Consultants, and the former executive director of the Bahamas National Trust, was given a tour of RCI’s Perfect Day at CocoCay private island destination yesterday to view the island’s waste treatment centers. He said he is convinced that the cruise line will use the latest technology to treat wastewater and to manage solid waste.

RCI is investing some $20 million in waste treatment facilities on CocoCay.

Atlantis has expressed concerns about the Royal Beach Club and its possible environmental impact on its property, as they will be neighbors.

However, Atlantis and Carey now seem convinced that the RCI project on Paradise Island will adhere to best-in-class environmental management.

“I’m not going to be able to offer them an opinion that gives them a smoking gun, that basically trashes the EIA or trashes the public consultation process, I won’t be able to do that,” said Carey.

“You know, we had with us on the team today, one of the folks from Paradise Island utilities, he got a good look at the site, because maybe there’s some opportunities for collaboration if the project gets approved, you know, so that neighbors can co-exist.”

Carey said he will wait on RCI’s environmental management plan to be released in order to ensure RCI has satisfactory mitigation and management plans in place.

Perfect Day at CocoCay is able to handle about 11,000 people per day on the island.

Environmentalists, including Carey, were concerned about the number of people who would use the Royal Beach Club – which is slated to be built on the western end of Paradise island – and how RCI would manage waste on the island, among other environmental concerns.

The Royal Beach Club is expected to handle fewer than 3,000 visitors per day.

“The reason why we got here is because when they were talking about how they’re going to handle their waste stream, solid waste, and liquid waste, you know, we wanted examples,” said Carey.

“They said, ‘well, you know, we know how to do it, because we’re doing it at CocoCay as an example, we’re building out something that will take care of what we need.

“And, you know, we made the request to do the site visit. And they appear to be building the capacity needed to handle all of the waste. I mean, we saw in operation the liquid waste facility, we discussed with them plans for the handling of solid waste, including biodigesters and incinerators, etc.

“What we’re concerned about, is to make sure that what they’re planning to do on Paradise Island, that the island, the operation, does not go beyond the capacity of the development to manage its impact.

On CocoCay, according to an RCI fact sheet, 100 percent of the island’s wastewater is treated by a tertiary treatment facility, and 100 percent of the treated wastewater is used for landscape irrigation and not injected into a deep well. Wastewater byproducts are used to produce compost for landscaping and vegetation.

Environmentalist and founder of Earthcare Gail Woon, who is a marine biologist by training, said she is satisfied by what she saw on CocoCay.

“I feel better about what they plan to do,” she said.

“As far as wastewater treatment on Paradise Island. My main concern was that the size, the actual dimensions of the building itself, would be too big for that strip of land.

“And when I asked about that, they assured me that the plan for Paradise Island would probably be half the size of the plant we toured today, which basically made me feel better.”