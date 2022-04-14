No strike as petrol dealers have ‘successful’ meeting with govt

After a “successful” meeting with Prime Minister Philip Davis and other government officials yesterday, Bahamas Petroleum Dealers Association (BPDA) Vice President Vasco Bastian said service station operators will continue to operate as usual as there is an agreement not to strike.

“I cannot get into specifics of the meeting at this time. I have to reserve my comments, but I can tell you the efforts of the prime minister, first and foremost, and Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis, Minister of Works Hon. Alfred Sears and the technical man in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Simon Wilson, there will be no strike because these men understand leadership and believe in Bahamians,” Bastian told The Nassau Guardian yesterday evening.

“… The prime minister, Philip “Brave” Davis,

believes in Bahamians. He is a good man.”

The government also did not release any statement detailing the results of the meeting, but Davis tweeted, “This afternoon, I had an opportunity to meet with the Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association to discuss some of the challenges impacting their industry.

“I provided every assurance that the government would work with the industry to provide relief.”

The dealers had asked the government to raise their margin on fuel, so they could stay in business amid rising oil prices.

While he never supported a strike, Bastian told The Nassau Guardian on Sunday that 90 percent of the association’s more than 20 members wanted to strike as they are losing money as a result of the recent spike in oil prices.

“Collectively, most of them (the gas stations) would be closed,” he said at the time.

“You may have one or two of those individuals who may oppose it and may not want to close. So, that would probably bring the economy to a standstill.”

Bastian also said on Sunday gas station operators are trying to see how they can continue operating with the high costs.

“They are really, really stretched financially because every time the cost of fuel goes up, they have to put out more money to buy the same quantity or whatever quantity they are purchasing but their margin is the same,” he said.

“For example, if they are buying 5,000 gallons of gasoline at $10 a year ago, that same 5,000 gallons is now costing them $20, and their margin, which is government-controlled and regulated, is only 54 cents (per gallon).”

Bastian said operators feel like they will soon be unable to afford to buy fuel for their stations.

He said the government is making more money from the stations than the owners.

“There is a tax levied on the gas,” Bastian noted.

“There is VAT (value-added tax) on the gas. Stamp tax is on the gas. The wholesalers are only making 33 cents and we’re only making 54 cents.”

The government gets $1.72 per gallon.

Bastian said on Sunday operators want the government to look at “the whole picture” and how they are being impacted.

He said they want the government to raise the margin, among other things.

“We need to look at how the heavy taxes levied by the government affect dealers overall,” Bastian said.

When he spoke with reporters on Tuesday, Halkitis made it clear that the government will not raise the margin.

“We all lament the increase in the price of fuel brought on by external circumstances,” he said.

Gas prices in New Providence are $6.19 at Rubis, $6.16 at Esso and $6.25 at Shell.

While neither the government nor the association provided any specifics on the meeting yesterday, Halkitis is scheduled to speak at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister today and will face questions from reporters in relation to the matter.