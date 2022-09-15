DEATH NOTICE

Noel Alou Lamm age 54years of #3 Yametto Drive died at his Residence on Tuesday September 6th, 2022.

He is survived by his Mother: Brenda Lamm; Sons: Noel Lamm Jr, Navante Lamm, Branden, Joel and Jason Lamm; Daughter: Risha Sands; Sisters: Aretha Lamm- Paul, Psyche Lamm- Taylor, Lutricia Lamm- Campbell, Bridgette and Sandra Lamm; Brothers: Carlos Lamm and Dyanza Lamm Sr and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.