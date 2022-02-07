Non committal on marital rape

Though Minister of State for Social Services Lisa Rahming suggested last week that the Davis administration will criminalize marital rape, Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe declined to express a view on the controversial issue yesterday, saying his ministry will hold a symposium with women’s groups to determine pertinent issues that need to be forwarded to Cabinet.

“The major players in the various women’s organizations … we’re bringing them, the leaders, together for a discussion on all matters pertaining to gender,” Wilchcombe said when called for comment.

“We will be looking at all proposed legislation, looking at the outstanding issues where we have not completed, even though we’re signatories to the international conventions.

“We’re going to spend three days going through all to send proposals to the Cabinet for further agreement before we are able to say where we are.”

Wilchcombe said the issue of marital rape will be among those discussed at the symposium, which will be held from February 17 to February 19.

He said the issues forwarded by his ministry will be reflective of what the women’s groups “have asked us to do”.

When asked his position on marital rape, Wilchcombe replied, “At the end of the day, the issue is very important and I don’t wish my [opinion] to cloud the discussion. What’s important though is where we are as a country and that’s why we bring all the players together for discussion.

“The reality is it’s a very broad discussion that has gained a tremendous amount of traction in this country and I don’t really wish to present a discussion on it because it’s going to be driven by the bodies and the stakeholders of our country.”

Pressed on his position on the issue, the minister said, “My position is reserved because I am going to be leading the discussion and I don’t wish my position to be a biased position or be seen as trying to guide women or all the stakeholders in a particular position.”

Wilchcombe said The Bahamas will be represented at the United Nations (UN) next month. He said The Bahamas will make a comprehensive five-minute speech “on our positions today on matters that are outstanding that we have not attended to”.

In late 2017, UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women Dubravka Simonovic said that The Bahamas was out of step with the UN’s Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women as it has failed to criminalize all forms of marital rape.

Last week, Rahming said a proposed Gender-Based Violence Bill will likely address marital rape.

Successive administrations have declared a willingness to amend The Bahamas’ Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Act (1991) to criminalize marital rape, but no such action has been taken.

Section 3 of the act states: “Rape is the act of any person not under fourteen years of age having sexual intercourse with another person who is not his spouse *— (a) without the consent of that other person; (b) without consent which has been extorted by threats or fear of bodily harm; (c) with consent obtained by personating the spouse of that other person; (d) with consent obtained by false and fraudulent representations as to the nature and quality of the act.

The simple deletion of the phrase “who is not his spouse” would criminalize marital rape.