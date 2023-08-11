Funeral Service for the late Norma Jane Hamilton, aged 73 of Shirley Street, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 11th August, 2023 at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Petersfield & Soldier Roads.

Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Berkley J. Smith. Cremation was held.

Left to cherish Norma’s memories are her loving and devoted family and friends, including Husband: Arthur Hamilton Sr. (Attorney-by-law); Children: Rayner Adderley, Crewdson Williams, Arthur Jr., and Lenin (Linette) Hamilton; Grandchildren: Dumars, Crewdson Jr., Crewdsonique, and Alexandra Williams (Maureen), Lenin Jr., Lenika and Leniah Geraldine Hamilton, Rayner Adderley Jr.; Great grandchildren: Rayner Javan, Rajae Delmeta, and Rayvonne Aniya Adderley; Sisters: Betsy Morris (Harvey), Francina Henderson, Advilda Deveaux, Hyacinth Grant, Ida and Lorna Stuart, Agnes Farrington (adopted), and Ann Denison (Kit Denison); Brothers: Pastor Dennis Sandles (Sloan), Allan, Sherman, Walter, and Leonard Stuart; Adopted children: Shamone Moore, Dorris “Cookie” Thompson, Alison Tiny Mortemore and Shirlene Robinson; God children: Neicha Stor and Elva Netty; Uncle: Pastor Alrick Butler (Maydon); Aunts: Dr. Anniest Hamilton Rappel; Sisters-in-law: Rev. Hellen Smith, Jennifer (Rev. Franklyn) Colebrook, Retired Magistrate Gwendolyn Claude, Min. Aphrodite Cooper, and Onya Stuart; Brothers-in-law: Royal (Juanita), Joseph (Renee), Kevin and Rev. Dr. Roland (Romona) Hamilton; Nieces: Kristy (Kailey) and Bianca Morris, Nicole Henderson, Judy Johnson, Vernonia and Leila Stuart, Nicki Lightbourne, Carol Brice, Dianna Curtis (William), Arlene Adderley, Chairmane and Yvette Stuart, Michelle Martinez, Lisa Farley, Kimberley McKenzie, Giovanna Charles, Laverne Charlton, Tamara Ferguson, Tanielle Turner, Tonice Gray, Andrometa Cooper, and Leann Burrows (Leroy); Nephews: Dennis Jr. (Latoya) and Denton Sandles, Ricardo and Noel Henderson, Godfrey Deveaux, Warren Stuart, Adrian Fox, Cassius Stuart (Sharmaine), George (Sharon), Mario, Glen, Pedro, Hamarco, Ricardo, Leroy and Rio Stuart, David and D’Arcy Rahming, Ricardo, Royal Jr. (Juanita), Adrian, Dr. Roland Jr. and Dr. William and Robert Hamilton, Elder Ishmael and Dr. Frederick Smith, Edward Claude, Royal and Royall II Hamilton, and Uziah and Lewellyn Cooper; A host of Other Relatives and Friends including: Thelzena Young (big sister and confidante) and the Young Family (South Carolina), Agnes Smith, Evangelist Salathial Butler, Pastor Ivy Butler, Alphage Butler and Family, Elmer Butler and Family, The Morris Family of St. Vincent and Canada, Opal Butler and Family, Marion Sands (Derek) and Family, The Lewis Family, The Edgecombe Family, The Hunt Family, The Virgill Family, The Storr Family, The Smith Family, Yvonne Williams and Family, Eula Edwards and Family, Angela Johnson, Drucilla Malcolm, Richard Ross, Jefferson Storr, Kendal Rolle, Leola Butler and Family, Mavis Vanderpool, Clarice Gibson and Family, Betty Poitier, Velda Phelps, Lily Knowles and Family, Rosemary Hunt and Family, Sis. Agatha and Winslow Hunt, Vann Gaitor, Desmond Davis, Esther Baptiste, James Miller, Ethel Bartlett and Family, Joycelyn Pinder and Family, Sandra Bethell and Family, Paula Jones and Family, Joanne Edgecombe and Family, Dianne Farrington and Family, Everetta and Alma Sweeting and Family, Veronica Taylor and Family, Patty Bain and Family, Jennifer Petty, Esthel Rassin, Joey Knowles, Cassandra Peart, Mitzi Swaby, Christine Baker, William Butler, Gloria Wallace, George and Rona Sands, Vernechia Butler and Family, Nathalie Pache and the Gomez Family, The Roberts Family, The Rolle Family, The Sands Family, Elaine and Penny Thompson, Kayla Burrows, The Turnquest Family, The McIntosh Family, The Grant Family, Shantel Clarke, Prescola McPhee, The McPhee Family, The Harborside at Atlantis Family, including Dorothy Horton, Charles Albury and Christof Fox, Staff of Casa Blanca TCI, Masqueraders Softball Team, The UE Boys Association and the Anglican Church Family of Turks and Caicos, the Entire Community of San Salvador and BIG YARD FAMILY, and many others too numerous to mention.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!