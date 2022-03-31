Obituaries

Norma Newbold, aged 84, of Marathon Estates and formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, March 26th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Claudine and Ann Marie Newbold; Sons: Willis and Sterlin Newbold; Grandchildren: Tekel Newbold, Kenya Nottage, William & Jonathon Moxey, and David Rolle; Sisters: Veronica Mackey, Anetta, Corrollett, and Bloneva Rolle, Catherine Sweeting, and Christine Hanna; Brothers: Alfred and Godfrey Rolle, James Curry, and Franklyn Rolle; Uncles: Herbert, William, and Raymond Stuart; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

