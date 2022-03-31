Norma Newbold, aged 84, of Marathon Estates and formerly of Mangrove Cay, Andros, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, March 26th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Claudine and Ann Marie Newbold; Sons: Willis and Sterlin Newbold; Grandchildren: Tekel Newbold, Kenya Nottage, William & Jonathon Moxey, and David Rolle; Sisters: Veronica Mackey, Anetta, Corrollett, and Bloneva Rolle, Catherine Sweeting, and Christine Hanna; Brothers: Alfred and Godfrey Rolle, James Curry, and Franklyn Rolle; Uncles: Herbert, William, and Raymond Stuart; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.