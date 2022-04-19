Norman’s Cay homeowner dead by apparent suicide

A Norman’s Cay, Exuma, homeowner allegedly shot and killed himself on the island yesterday, police said.

The Nassau Guardian understands the victim is Bruce Griffin.

Police on the cay were alerted to the suspected suicide shortly after 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound in his upper chest.

Detectives from New Providence traveled to Norman’s Cay and found the man in a garden lying face down in a pool of blood. A firearm was found nearby, police said.

Investigators said relatives were in a guest house when they heard what sounded like a gunshot. They came outside and found the man in an unresponsive state, police said.

Police said the coroner was notified of the incident and the man’s body was transported to New Providence.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, MP for Exumas and Ragged Island, offered condolences to Griffin’s family and friends.

“Bruce made Exuma his home,” Cooper said.

“He believed in its promise and was well known to many. However, I wish to respect the privacy of his family as much as is possible during this time of profound loss.”

Griffin, an American, appeared in numerous Facebook posts about Exuma and Eleuthera. He volunteered with the Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness (BAARK!) and shared dozens of beach day photos on Exuma.