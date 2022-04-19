News

Norman’s Cay homeowner dead by apparent suicide

Photo of Travis Cartwright-Carroll Travis Cartwright-Carroll Send an email 46 mins ago
135 1 minute read
Bruce Griffin.

A Norman’s Cay, Exuma, homeowner allegedly shot and killed himself on the island yesterday, police said.

The Nassau Guardian understands the victim is Bruce Griffin.

Police on the cay were alerted to the suspected suicide shortly after 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound in his upper chest.

Detectives from New Providence traveled to Norman’s Cay and found the man in a garden lying face down in a pool of blood. A firearm was found nearby, police said.

Investigators said relatives were in a guest house when they heard what sounded like a gunshot. They came outside and found the man in an unresponsive state, police said.

Police said the coroner was notified of the incident and the man’s body was transported to New Providence.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, MP for Exumas and Ragged Island, offered condolences to Griffin’s family and friends.

“Bruce made Exuma his home,” Cooper said.

“He believed in its promise and was well known to many. However, I wish to respect the privacy of his family as much as is possible during this time of profound loss.”

Griffin, an American, appeared in numerous Facebook posts about Exuma and Eleuthera. He volunteered with the Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness (BAARK!) and shared dozens of beach day photos on Exuma.

Photo of Travis Cartwright-Carroll Travis Cartwright-Carroll Send an email 46 mins ago
135 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Travis Cartwright-Carroll

Travis Cartwright-Carroll

Travis Cartwright-Carroll is the assistant editor. He covers a wide range of national issues. He joined The Nassau Guardian in 2011 as a copy editor before shifting to reporting. He was promoted to assistant news editor in December 2018.

Related Articles

Photo of 62 percent drop in fiscal deficit

62 percent drop in fiscal deficit

41 mins ago
Photo of The Bahamas set to host CARIFTA at 50

The Bahamas set to host CARIFTA at 50

44 mins ago
Photo of Govt ‘considering options’ to address high fuel prices

Govt ‘considering options’ to address high fuel prices

47 mins ago
Photo of Woman shot dead, allegedly by female shooter

Woman shot dead, allegedly by female shooter

48 mins ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker