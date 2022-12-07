Northern Bahamas crowns new volleyball champions

The 1st Northern Bahamas High School Volleyball Championships, staged by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, and the Ministry of Education & Technical & Vocational Training, wrapped up over the weekend at the St. George’s High School Gymnasium in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

The three-day event was organized by the Grand Bahama Secondary Schools Athletic Association (GBSSAA).

In the senior boys championship match, the Agape Christian Eagles out of Abaco defeated the Sunland Baptist Academy Stingers in three sets, winning 15-21, 22-20 and 15-9.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the boys tournament was Jason Williams and the Coach of the Tournament was Stephen Johnson, both from Agape. Agape is the Abaco island champion and Sunland Baptist is the Grand Bahama champion.

In the girls championship game, the Tabernacle Baptist Academy Falcons took down the Eight Mile Rock Blue Jays in three sets. The Falcons won 21-14, 18-21 and 15-13.

The MVP of the girls tournament was Khanna Hanchel and the Coach of the Tournament was Salaka Williams from Tabernacle.

The Jack Hayward High Wildcats finished third in the boys division and the Lucayan International School Buccaneers ended up third in the girls division.

The three-day tournament started on Thursday and wrapped up on Saturday.

Following the tournament the Ozzie ‘The Insider’ Simmons top six rankings for the Northern Bahamas were released.

Coming in at number one in the boys division is the Agape Christian Eagles. They are followed by Sunland at number two, Jack Hayward High at number three, Tabernacle fourth, St. George’s at number five and the PJ Bethel High School Marlins out of Abaco at number six.

Tabernacle is number one for the girls, Eight Mile Rock is second, the Lucayan International School Buccaneers are third, PJ Bethel is fourth, Sunland Baptist is at number five, and the Bishop Michael Eldon Warriors is at number six.

Next up on the Northern Bahamas high school sports calendar is basketball in all four divisions – junior boys and girls and senior boys and girls. The dates and venues will be announced later.