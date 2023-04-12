‘Not speaking on marital rape as I’m not married’

Speaker of the House of Assembly Patricia Deveaux said yesterday she can’t weigh in on the marital rape debate because she isn’t married.

“You know, it’s sort of tough for the speaker to weigh in exceptionally on that; one, because I’m not married, so I really don’t think that I’ll have a fair balance,” Deveaux told reporters.

“When you are married and you would have spent years with your husband, I don’t know how to balance the word rape in a relationship.

“I have my personal views that I’ll keep to myself, but in terms of being married, I think it will be an unfair gesture for me to answer because I’m not married.”

Deveaux’s controversial comments came days after Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander suggested that criminalizing marital rape could lead to civil unions.

In 2022, the government released the proposed Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which would change the definition of rape to include the act within marriage.

However, women’s rights activists have accused the government of dragging its feet since the draft was released last September.

Under the current law, rape is defined as “the act of any person not under fourteen years of age having sexual intercourse with another person who is not his spouse without the consent of that person…”

Deveaux was asked her views yesterday.

“I’m not going to posture there, because, like I said, I am not married, and so I don’t know how to balance it against a marriage,” she said.

“Now, if it’s a criminal act, it’s a whole different ball game, but if it’s a man and a woman lying down in a bed, I don’t know how to say that I’m totally against it because like I said, I’m not married, I wouldn’t know what goes on behind closed doors.

“It would have to be a case presented where something would have been happening for years; maybe there was some abuse, or something in the relationship that would get me to react to something like that in a marriage.

“When it comes to the word rape, and we take the word married out of it, listen, the speaker is totally against that.

“I believe that a woman is in control of her body and when she says no, it’s no. If she is not married and we are just using the word rape, I believe that it is a very criminal act.

“Coming out of a criminal background, because I worked with the police department for more than 30 years, I’ve seen a lot and I understand when we talk about the word rape, especially with children, I believe these guys should be [hanged].

“Some of them end up destroying these children’s lives and these women end up growing up not even able to bear children of their own because of the acts that would have happened to them.”

But the speaker suggested marital rape is another matter.