November police roundup

A summary of crime news based on police releases issued this month on Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini.

TWO PEDESTRIANS KILLED WHILE CROSSING THE STREET

Police on Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on November 26.

Police say the man, who was in the Pine Forest, Eight Mile Rock area around midnight, was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a gray 2016 Chrysler 200.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the second incident, which happened on November 23 around 10 p.m., a man from Holmes Rock, Eight Mile Rock was struck by a Japanese vehicle, while attempting to cross the street.

Police say the driver of the yellow car was traveling east on Queens Highway when the victim was hit. The victim died on the scene.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN FLORIDA ARRIVES ON GB

A 36-year-old man from Bimini was deported from South Florida on November 22 after being arrested by US Border Patrol, Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) officers in June. He was flown to New Providence to be questioned in connection with an outstanding murder warrant. He is also wanted for possession of firearms, ammunition and dangerous drugs.

CHARGES LAID AFTER SKELETAL REMAINS WERE FOUND IN EAST GRAND BAHAMA

The discovery of skeletal human remains in a white body bag found by workers clearing brush along a track road in East Grand Bahama has led to charges against a North Bahamia man. McLean’s Town police reported the discovery was made on Saturday, October 23. On Thursday, November 3, Glen Campbell, 43, of North Bahamia, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson and was charged with fraud by false pretenses, acquisition of proceeds of criminal conduct, carrying on a business without a license and hindering the burial of a dead body. The defendant pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the amount of $8,000 with four sureties. The case was adjourned to April 24, 2023.

POSSESSION OF AMMUNITION

On November 11, Seandre Todd, 23, of Freeport, appeared before Senior Magistrate Charlton Smith on the charge of possession of ammunition. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $2,000 with one suretor. The matter was adjourned until January 31, 2023.

26 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS APPREHENDED IN FREEPORT

Shortly after 5 p.m., on November 11, a joint operation consisting of the Drug Enforcement Unit, Police Marine Support, Bahamas Customs and Bahamas Immigration, acting on intelligence, proceeded to a residence in the Freeport area where 23 Dominican men, two Dominican women, and one Venezuelan men were arrested for illegal embarkation. They were handed over to the Bahamas Department of Immigration for processing and deportation.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS APPREHENDED IN WEST END

On November 13, shortly after 5 p.m., officers of the West End Police Station and K-9 Unit, acting on information, proceeded to Bootle Bay, Grand Bahama, where six Haitian men and one Haitian woman were arrested for illegal embarkation. They were handed over to the Bahamas Department of Immigration for processing and deportation.

POLICE SEARCH FOR A SUSPECT IN MUGGING IN FREEPORT

On Saturday, November 12, shortly after 2 a.m., a 53-year-old resident of Freeport reported to the police that while standing outside a business off East Sunrise Highway, he was struck to the head and robbed of an undetermined amount of cash by an unknown person, who fled in an unknown direction.

No arrest has been made in the matter.

TWO ARRESTED ON ABACO ON FIREARM AND DRUG CHARGES

Police on Abaco executed a search warrant at a residence in Spring City, shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 and recovered a pistol along with a quantity of ammunition and a large number of stolen goods. As a result, a man and woman were arrested.

On Thursday, November 3, a man and woman both of Spring City, appeared before Senior Magistrate Ancella Evans in Marsh Harbor. The man pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to three years on each count to run concurrently at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.